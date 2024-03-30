March Madness: How the public is betting Elite Eight of 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday

The Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday, March 30, and two teams will punch their tickets to the Final Four by the end of the night. Here, we take a look at how the public is betting on the total, spread, and moneyline of Saturday’s games.

Updated odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 March Madness

Public betting splits for Elite Eight on Saturday

Notable spreads

No. 4 Alabama enters its matchup with No. 6 Clemson as a 3.5-point favorite and the public is leaning towards the Tide on this front with most of the money and number of bets being pushed their way. Both of their runs to the Elite Eight have been somewhat unexpected and it’s interesting to see the public siding with Bama here.

Notable totals

The total for No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois is set at 154.5 and the public is all over the over with over 60% of the handle and total number of bets being pushed towards that direction. These are the two top offenses in the nation per KenPom and this is certainly a game where both teams can get loose and crack 80 points.

Notable moneylines

Going back to Alabama-Clemson, the public is split on the moneyline with the 59% of the money being wagered on Clemson while Alabama scrapes by with 51% of the total number of bets. The Tigers went into Tuscaloosa and defeated the Crimson Tide back in November and with how they’ve been playing in the Big Dance, it’s not a see them have the edge on the handle. Meanwhile, the Tide just knocked out the No. 1 seed of their region in North Carolina, so it’s also not a shock to see the slight majority of bettors leaning their way.