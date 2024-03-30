Pick on the Spread for Clemson-Alabama on March 30

The Elite Eight features a rematch on Saturday when the Alabama Crimson Tide attempt to get revenge on the Clemson Tigers and a spot in the Final Four all in one swoop.

Clemson Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (-3.5, 164.5)

When these teams faced off in Tuscaloosa on November 28, Clemson picked up an 85-77 win thanks to holding Alabama to a 31.4% 3-point shooting percentage, which will be key to duplicating.

Alabama is 19th in the country in percentage of shots from the field that come from 3-point range at 46.3% while Clemson is allowing opponents to make just 31.9% of their 3-point shots in games played away from home, which ranks 58th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage away from home.

The Tigers will look to match or exceed the 85 points they scored in the first showdown against a Crimson Tide defense that ranks 342nd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis in games played away from home and are 351st in percentage of defensive possessions that they allow a free throw on.

Unfortunately for Alabama, Clemson is ninth in the country in free throw shooting percentage at 78.7% while Alabama is 22nd in the nation with a percentage of 77.4%.

Clemson also does the batter job in not giving opponents second chance scoring opportunities, ranking 39th nationally in defensive rebound rate with opponents grabbing 23.4% of their missed shots as an offensive rebound while Alabama is 256th with opponents rebounding 28.7% of their missed shots.

With Clemson 37th in the country in opponent 2-point shooting in games played away from home this season and Alabama 222nd in this category, the Tigers defense will do enough for Clemson to reach the Final Four.

The Play: Clemson +3.5

