Florida Derby 2024: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

The Road to the 2024 Kentucky Derby sees a big one on Saturday, as 11 three-year-olds head to Gulfstream Park for the 71st running of the Florida Derby, one of the premiere prep races on the Triple Crown calendar.

The outdoor mall and poker room that doubles as the best thoroughbred racing spot in the Sunshine State is mere steps from the Atlantic Ocean, and that describes the projected gap in class between the top three horses and the rest of the field.

Fierceness checks in as the morning chalk at 8-5. The winner of the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile last November at Santa Anita has won two of his four career starts, but only showed in his last outing at Gulfstream in the Grade III Holy Bull Stakes on February 3.

Conquest Warrior is the second choice, and is undefeated at Gulfstream with two wins in two starts. But that was a maiden special weight and an allowance claiming race on March 1, with Equibase numbers that don’t jump off the page.

Hades at 3-1 is only projected to show, but the gelding took home the Holy Bull Stakes from the rail by two lengths. He’s also 3-0 in three career starts, all in Hallandale Beach, and his impressive win in the Holy Bull might see some late money added to the tote board.

How to watch 2024 Florida Derby

Date: Saturday, March 30

Post time: 6:42 p.m. ET

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: Peacock

Full field for 2024 Florida Derby