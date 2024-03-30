 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida Derby 2024: Post time, live stream, TV channel, horses running for Kentucky Derby prep race

We take a look at the field for the 2024 Florida Derby, a Grade I Kentucky Derby prep race from Gulfstream Park on Saturday.

By Collin Sherwin
General view of the field breaking from the gate to start the 69th running of the Curlin Florida Derby Grade I stakes race during Florida Derby Day at Gulfstream Park on March 27, 2021 in Hallandale, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Road to the 2024 Kentucky Derby sees a big one on Saturday, as 11 three-year-olds head to Gulfstream Park for the 71st running of the Florida Derby, one of the premiere prep races on the Triple Crown calendar.

The outdoor mall and poker room that doubles as the best thoroughbred racing spot in the Sunshine State is mere steps from the Atlantic Ocean, and that describes the projected gap in class between the top three horses and the rest of the field.

Fierceness checks in as the morning chalk at 8-5. The winner of the Breeder’s Cup Juvenile last November at Santa Anita has won two of his four career starts, but only showed in his last outing at Gulfstream in the Grade III Holy Bull Stakes on February 3.

Conquest Warrior is the second choice, and is undefeated at Gulfstream with two wins in two starts. But that was a maiden special weight and an allowance claiming race on March 1, with Equibase numbers that don’t jump off the page.

Hades at 3-1 is only projected to show, but the gelding took home the Holy Bull Stakes from the rail by two lengths. He’s also 3-0 in three career starts, all in Hallandale Beach, and his impressive win in the Holy Bull might see some late money added to the tote board.

How to watch 2024 Florida Derby

Date: Saturday, March 30
Post time: 6:42 p.m. ET
TV channel: CNBC
Live stream: Peacock

Full field for 2024 Florida Derby

2024 Florida Derby Field

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
1 Frankie's Empire Michael Yates Miguel Angel Vasquez 12-1
2 Hades Joseph Orseno Paco Lopez 7-2
3 Bail Us Out Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1
4 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 15-1
5 Real Macho Rohan Crichton Javier Castellano 20-1
6 Le Dom Bro Eniel Cordero Edwin Gonzalez 15-1
7 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. Julien Leparoux 20-1
8 Seminole Chief Jack Sisterson Joel Rosario 30-1
9 Conquest Warrior Claude McGaughey III Jose Ortiz 3-1
10 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 8-5
11 Iris's Dream Cheryl Winebaugh Jorge Ruiz 30-1

More From DraftKings Network