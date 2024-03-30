Best bet for No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 1 UConn in Elite Eight of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Tipoff for the East Regional final is set for 6:09 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston and the game will air on TBS/TruTV.

UConn is seeking its second straight trip to the Final Four as it attempts to become to first program since 2006/2007 Florida to win back-to-back national championships. Illinois is trying to make the Final Four for the first time since 2005, where it finished as the national runner-up.

2024 March Madness picks

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 1 UConn best bet

Illinois (29-8) took down No. 2 Iowa State in a 72-69 victory to book a spot in tonight’s game. The Illini rolled from the opening tip, never trailing in the contest while holding the Cyclones to just 39.7% shooting. Terrence Shannon Jr. had another big game, leading the team with 29 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

Offense has been the calling card for the Illini as they enter this game with the No. 2 ranked unit in adjusted efficiency per KenPom. Illinois has been excellent in multiple offensive categories, including shooting 55.3% from two and averaging 11.2 offensive rebounds per game. Brad Underwood’s also have a penchant for stepping on the gas in the second half, averaging 43.5 points following halftime. However, their defense ranks 84th in adjusted efficiency and they will certainly have their work cut out on that front.

UConn (34-3) continued its quest for a second straight national championship on Thursday, bashing No. 5 San Diego State 82-52 in a rematch of last year’s national title game. Holding a nine-point lead at the start of the second half, the Huskies put their feet on the necks of the Aztecs by piling it on down the stretch. Stephon Castle stepped up with 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win. UConn became the first defending national champion to successfully reach the Elite Eight since the aforementioned 2007 Florida team.

The Huskies have very few weaknesses and enter this game boasting the top offense in adjusted efficiency. UConn has an eFG% of 57.1% and is creating second-chance opportunities with a 36.8% rebounding rate. The team also has a 63.5% assist rate, which is a testament to how well they can whip the ball around the court and share the rock. They are elite on the defensive side of the floor as well as they’ve held opponents to just 43.5% shooting from two.

Betting lines

Saturday odds

Spread: UConn -8.5

Total: 155

Moneyline: UConn -440, Illinois +340

Opening odds

Spread: UConn -7.5

Over/Under: 156.5

Moneyline: UConn -325, Illinois +260

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best bet: UConn -8.5

UConn is bulldozing everyone and its hard to imagine anyone touching the defending champions right now. Illinois can fight fire with fire on offense, but its defense its ripe to be exploited as the game gets deeper into the second half. Give me the Huskies to cover and punch their ticket to Glendale.