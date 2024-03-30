Memphis Showboats unofficial Week 1 depth chart

The Memphis Showboats head into the inaugural UFL season with plenty of changes from last year’s USFL version of the team. They have a new head coach in John DeFilippo and a new starting quarterback in Case Cookus. Both appear to be upgrades. Cookus is a Spring football veteran and always plays above league average.

The running back room is led by one of the team captain, Darius Victor. Victor was the USFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. And last season he averaged 5.6 yards per carry to lead all running backs with 40 or more carries. Victor should have some competition from Trey Williams, who has shown plenty of ability during the spring.

Jonathan Adams leads the way at wide receiver after a strong 2023 in New Orleans, where he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage ranked fourth in the league and his receptions fifth.