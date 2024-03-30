 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Memphis Showboats unofficial Week 1 depth chart

UFL’s Memphis Showboats’ Week 1 unofficial depth chart for all your DFS needs.

By Chet Gresham
Case Cookus #10 of the Philadelphia Stars throws a pass against the Michigan Panthers during the third quarter at Ford Field on June 18, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Justin Casterline/USFL/Getty Images

The Memphis Showboats head into the inaugural UFL season with plenty of changes from last year’s USFL version of the team. They have a new head coach in John DeFilippo and a new starting quarterback in Case Cookus. Both appear to be upgrades. Cookus is a Spring football veteran and always plays above league average.

The running back room is led by one of the team captain, Darius Victor. Victor was the USFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. And last season he averaged 5.6 yards per carry to lead all running backs with 40 or more carries. Victor should have some competition from Trey Williams, who has shown plenty of ability during the spring.

Jonathan Adams leads the way at wide receiver after a strong 2023 in New Orleans, where he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage ranked fourth in the league and his receptions fifth.

Memphis Showboats depth chart

Pos 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th
QB Case Cookus Troy Williams Josh Love
RB Darius Victor Trey Williams Titus Swen
WR Jonathan Adams Daewood Davis Diondre Overton Dee Anderson
SLOT Vinny Papale Lee Morris
TE Sage Surratt Wes Saxton Jr. Jay Jay Wilson
T Jarron Jones Terry Poole Darrin Paulo James Tunstall
G Terrone Prescod Leka Uhatafe
C Alec Lindstrom Jared Thomas Jordan McCray
DL John Atkins Sr. Daylon Mack Josiah Bronson Dillon Faamatau PJ Hall Connor Christian
EDGE Jeff McCulloch Greg Reaves Max Roberts Tyshun Render Jordan Ferguson
LB Vontae Diggs Anthony Butler TJ Neal Malik Lawal
CB Delrick Abrams Jr. Kyree Woods Quinton Meeks Nehemiah Shelton TJ Green
S Christian McFarland Jarey Elder Lamont McPhatter II
K Matt Coghlin
P Matt White
LS Turner Bernard

