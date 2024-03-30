Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Saturday, March 30

The first Saturday of the 2024 MLB season presents a loaded slate of 15 games, with all teams set to be in action. This gives daily fantasy players plenty of options when they head over to DraftKings DFS to set a lineup. The main Saturday set at DraftKings allows players to choose from nine games that begin at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Here are our favorite team stacks for Saturday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, March 30

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Spencer Steer ($4,900)

Jeimer Candelario ($4,400)

Christian Encarnacio-Strand ($4,100)

Jonathan India ($3,900)

Cincinnati will take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. The southpaw finished with a 10-15 record last year with a 5.20 ERA. The Reds won the first game of this series 8-2 with Steer and India both picking up hits. CES and Candelario went hitless, but have a good enough matchup against Corbin that they are worth stacking.

The Reds are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

Jose Ramirez ($5,900)

Steven Kwan ($4,700)

Josh Naylor ($4,600)

Andres Gimenez ($4,400)

The Guardians have taken both games of the series so far, 8-0 and 6-4. The top of the lineup for Cleveland dominated game two combining for eight hits with four RBI and six runs scored. Ramirez has picked up only one hit in each game this year, but on Friday, it was a home run, showing the impact he can have in limited opportunity. Gimenez is a great value play, as he has been seeing the ball really well to start the game and it is showing on the stat sheet.

The Guardians are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are installed as the +114 underdog, with the run total set at 7.5.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Randy Arozarena ($5,400)

Yandy Diaz ($5,200)

Isaac Paredes ($4,500)

Brandon Lowe ($4,000)

After dropping the first game of the series, Tampa Bay battled back for the 8-2 victory on Friday. The Rays will take on Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi on Saturday. Last year, he faced Tampa Bay four times and allowed at least three earned runs in three starts. Diaz, Lowe and Arozarena all had two hits in Friday’s game. Paredes has gone hitless to begin the season, but is at least 3-13 against Kikuchi in his career.

The Rays are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.