Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

There are only three games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means a limited number of opportunities when it comes to finding player props. However, there are still enough options for bettors to find great value. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown under 5.5 rebounds vs. Pelicans (+100)

Brown has been all over the place when it comes to getting rebounds. He had 14 boards in a game against the Nuggets earlier this month, but hasn’t hit double-digit rebounds since. The Celtics forward has gone under this mark in each of the last three games, and doesn’t have a favorable matchup to dominate the glass Saturday. The Pelicans rank eighth in opponent rebounds allowed, so I think Brown will go under once again on his rebounding prop.

Paolo Banchero over 6.5 assists vs. Grizzlies (+120)

Orlando’s point forward has been more involved on the glass lately, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game over the last 10 as opposed to 5.7 assists per game in the same span. Banchero has only gone over this mark once in the last six games but has a great opportunity to pick apart the Grizzlies Saturday. Memphis ranks 28th in assists per game after the All-Star break, and the Magic forward should take advantage. I like this alternate line on Banchero for a better payout.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 53.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Hawks (-115)

This is a big number for any player, but there’s a good possibility Antetokounmpo has to log big minutes in this contest. The Hawks have won four in a row and are coming off two straight wins over the Celtics, so a Bucks blowout here is probably not in the cards. Milwaukee has been struggling a bit of late and won’t have Damian Lillard for this matchup, which means more usage for Antetokounmpo. In two games against the Hawks this season, the Greek Freak averaged 29 points, 11 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He should be able to do better than that in this contest, especially as he shoulders most of the scoring burden with Lillard out.