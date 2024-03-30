2024 UFL full Week 1 schedule: USFL-XFL Champions face off

The USFL and XFL have merged into a single spring football league called the UFL. And they will kickoff their 10 game regular season this Saturday at 1 pm ET, as the USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions take on the XFL Champion Arlington Renegades. The Stallions are coming off back-to-back USFL championships, while the Renegades came on strong to win the XFL title last season.

Saturday’s games will be broadcast on Fox, while Sundays games will be on ESPN. All together, 41 of 43 UFL games will be on FOX, ABC or ESPN. That should make it easier for fans to find the games. There are also no games on days other than Saturdays and Sundays.

The Week 1 UFL odds favor the Stallions, Battlehawks, Defenders and Roughnecks. But we have three games where the home team is the underdog and a bunch of new situations for players and coaches. This should be an interesting first week of football.

Week 1 UFL schedule

Saturday, March 30

1:00 PM ET — Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades, FOX

4:00 PM ET — St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers, FOX

Sunday, March 31

12:00 PM ET — D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas, ESPN

3:00 PM ET — Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN