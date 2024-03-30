Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa fight time, live stream, more for WBA middleweight title bout

Reigning WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his title against challenger Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) this Saturday, March 30. The 12-round bout is a feature undercard of the Tim Tszyu-Sebastian Fundora junior middleweight main event.

It all gets going live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the fight start time, ring-walk details, and the full card below.

How to watch Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa

Main card coverage starts Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Ringwalks for the Lara-Zerafa WBA middleweight title clash are expected around 10:00 p.m. ET.

You can purchase the fight for $69.99 via Prime Video on the Amazon website. You don’t need a Prime membership to watch the fight, anyone with an account has access once it’s purchased.

Fighter history

Lara turned professional in 2008 and has won world titles in two weight classes over the course of his career. At the age of 40, he remains one of the top fighters at 154 pounds. Lara has won his last two bouts by knockout, including an 8th-round TKO victory over Gary O’Sullivan in May 2022.

Zerafa has been a professional since 2011, starting back in Australia against local competition. Notable fights on his resume include clashes against Kell Brook and Jeff Horn (twice). In his most recent bout, the 32-year-old defeated Danilo Creati by unanimous decision.

Fight odds

Lara is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -370 favorite to win while Zerafa has +280 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Lara by decision or technical decision (+110).

Full card for Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa