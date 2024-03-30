Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Rising unbeaten WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) looks to add another world title to his collection when he takes on Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs). The 12-round fight takes place on Saturday, March 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coverage of the card starts at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime PPV.

Tszyu possesses a combination of precision and power, the Australian is looking to get his second world championship. Last March he stopped Tony Harrison in the ninth round, winning by TKO and earning the WBO 154-pound belt.

Fundora once held the WBC interim junior middleweight title, defeating Erickson Lubin back in 2022 for the hardware. His title reign was short-lived, as Brian Mendoza stunned him with a KO in the 7th round last April.

Tszyu and Fundora highlight a night of boxing action. The undercard features WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defending his title against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs). In the co-main event, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA junior welterweight title against Issac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-2-1, 20 KOs).

Tszyu comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -575 favorite while Fundora is a +325 underdog. The favored method of victory is Tszyu by KO/TKO (-250).

