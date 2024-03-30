Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora betting odds: junior middleweight bout title odds heading into Saturday night

Undefeated WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) aims for another world title when he takes on Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, March 30. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds as the winner will also walk away with the vacant WBC junior middleweight belt. The bout will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Coverage of the card is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Tszyu displayed his real-deal prowess in 2023, winning all three of his bouts in convincing fashion. The 28-year-old dispatched former WBO champion Tony Harrison in the ninth round winning via TKO. Tszyu also overwhelmed Carlos Ocampo with a 1st-round KO in October before outclassing Brian Mendoza in a unanimous decision victory last June.

Fundora is looking to bounce after suffering a brutal 7th-round KO at the hands of Brian Mendoza last April. Luckily for him, the loss was the first of his career and it happened in his second title defense of the WBC interim light middleweight title. His April 2022 victory over Erickson Lubin granted Fundora the WBC interim belt.

Before this bout gets underway, let’s take a look at the odds to win, total rounds, fight outcome, and whether it’s favored to go the distance, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora

Tszyu: -350

Fundora: +265

Total rounds

Over 7.5: -125

Under 7.5: -110

To go the distance

Yes: +215

No: -300

Fight outcome

Tszyu by Decision or Technical Decision: +450

Tszyu by KO/TKO/DQ: -250

Draw: +1800

Fundora by Decision or Technical Decision: +800

Fundora by KO/TKO/DQ: +900