Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora fight time, live stream, more for junior middleweight title fight

Two junior middleweight titles are on the line as Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) defends his WBO championship against Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, March 30. The vacant WBC belt will also be up for grabs, as Prime Video has live coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET.

This card marks PBC Boxing’s first event to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, following its 37-year-old partnership with Showtime Sports. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the night of boxing. Check out the fight start time, ring-walk details, and the full card below.

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora

The Tszyu-Fundora main card starts Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Ringwalks for the junior lightweight title clash are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET.

You can purchase the fight for $69.99 via Prime Video on the Amazon website. You don’t need a Prime membership to watch the fight, anyone with an account has access once it’s purchased.

Fighter history

Tszyu comes from a boxing family of Australian world champions. Both his father Kostya and older brother Nikita have earned hardware in the ring. Now the 29-year-old looks to keep the legacy alive, as his TKO win over Tony Harrison last March earned him the WBO title. Tszyu finished off the year picking up victories over Carlos Ocampo and Brian Mendoza.

Fundora takes this fight on short notice, filling in for Keith Thurman after he withdrew due to injury at training camp. He’s also enjoyed world title success, beating Erickson Lubin in 2022 for the WBC interim junior middleweight title. After retaining the belt with a win over Ocampo, he was defeated by Mendoza via 7th-round knockout in April 2023. This will be his first fight back.

Fight odds

Tszyu is the betting favorite with -575 odds to win, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Fundora enters as a +325 underdog. The favored method of victory is Tszyu by KO/TKO (-250).

Full card for Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora