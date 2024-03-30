Full undercard for Arsen Goulamirian vs. Gilberto Ramirez WBA cruiserweight title fight

The WBA cruiserweight title is up for grabs as reigning champion Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 18 KOs) takes on Gilberto Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) this Saturday, March 30. The 12-round fight gets going live from the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Live coverage of the main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Goulamirian is seeking a fifth straight title defense of the WBA championship, he’s held the belt since 2018. Fighting out of France, Goulamirian makes his United States debut in this bout. This will be his first fight since November 2022, when he defeated Alexey Egorov by way of unanimous decision.

Ramirez is the former WBO super middleweight champion who held the belt from 2016-2018. “Zurdo” then made the jump to light heavyweight and reeled off five straight wins. Ramirez suffered his first career loss to Dmitroy Bivol in November 2022. In his last bout he defeated former world champion Joe Smith Jr. by unanimous decision.

Ramirez is the betting favorite per Draftkings Sportsbook. He has -205 odds to win while Goulamirian enters a +165 underdog. The favored method of victory is Ramirez to win by decision or technical decision (+165).

Full Card for Arsen Goulamirian vs. Gilberto Ramirez