Full undercard for Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora junior middleweight title fight

Unbeaten WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) returns to the ring against Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) this Saturday, March 30. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds and gets going live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The full card will be streamed on Amazon’s Prime PPV, with live coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Tszyu had a transcendent 2023, beating Tony Harrison by way of a ninth-round TKO to secure the WBO belt. He followed that performance up by retaining the title in wins over Carlos Ocampo and Brian Mendoza. Tszyu was originally set to take on Keith Thurman in this bout, but Thurman withdrew after suffering an injury during training camp.

Fundora scored a big win back in April 2022, defeating Erickson Lubin by way of 9th-round retirement. The victory granted him the WBC interim junior middleweight title and in his first defense, he defeated Carlos Ocampo. However, last April he lost the belt to Brian Mendoza in a 7th-round KO defeat.

This action-packed card features two other world title bouts. In the third to last fight of the night, WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) takes on Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs). Lara is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -370 favorite to win while Zerafa has +280 underdog odds.

In the co-main event, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA junior welterweight title against Issac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-2-1, 20 KOs). Cruz has -310 odds to win the fight, while Romero enters a +235 underdog.

Lastly in the main event, Tszyu is the betting favorite with -575 odds to win. Fundora enters as a +325 underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored method of victory is Tszyu by KO/TKO (-250).

Full Card for Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora