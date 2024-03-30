Predicting each main card fight for UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

A marquee women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot headlines UFC Fight Night this weekend. The 14-fight card gets going live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey. ESPN2 and ESPN+ has coverage of the preliminary card kicking off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The main card begins at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The co-main event features a showdown between welterweights Vicente Luque and Joaquin Buckley. Luque is a slight favorite with -125 odds to win while Buckley enters the +105 underdog, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Blanchfield enters the favorite with at -180 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Fiorot is betting at +150. Let’s break down the main card and make some predictions for the main card of UFC Atlantic City.

UFC Fight Night main card predictions

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Both of these like to let their hands fly, an intriguing fight to open the main card. I expect some urgency from Njokuani given he’s lost his last three fights. McKee has too many holes in his defensive strategy which leaves him susceptible to punches from the opposition.

Prediction: Njokuani by KO (+120)

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Both come in winning two in a row, Algeo presents plenty of versatility offensive attacks that could bother Nelson who prefers a slower pace. Algeo brings a ton of energy to the octagon and doesn’t quit. I think his relentless strikes and takedown attempts will fluster Nelson.

Prediction: Algeo moneyline (-218)

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas

Dumas made his name on the Dana White Contender Series and has reeled off two straight wins following a debut loss to Josh Fremd. Ruziboev comes from Uzbekistan and dominated several promotions before his debut win over Bruno Ferreira last July. It’ll come down to how much Dumas has improved his fight IQ, but I believe Ruziboev will prevail.

Prediction: Ruziboev by KO or submission (-165)

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

Two middleweights each desperate for a win, Silva to me could easily run away with this one. Weidman is on thin ice and could face retirement at 39 if he were to lose this fight. Again they each boast eery similar numbers, losers of two in a row and 1-4 over their last five fights. Take Silva to win.

Prediction: Silva moneyline (-198)

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

Luque took Buckley on short notice, as Sean Brady withdrew due to injury. Buckley enters with six losses but is way more dangerous that what his record indicates. Luque outlasted Rafael Dos Anjos in his last fight but struggled with more volume punchers in Belal Muhammed and Geoff Neal in previous losses. Buckley comes in with nothing to prove and I like his chances as a slight underdog.

Prediction: Buckley moneyline (+105)

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Grab your popcorn, this one has the makings of a thriller. Blanchfield is the New Jersey native getting a hometown main event. She is a handful in the flyweight division and displays great takedown ability which allows her to finish any opponent. Fiorot is also fearless and picked up a huge win over Rose Namajunas last September. The winner here could face the winner of Grasso-Shevchenko 3. Give me Blanchfield to win this fight.

Prediction: Blanchfield by submission (+180)