Odds for UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield-Manon Fiorot on Saturday, March 30

UFC Fight Night returns to Atlantic City, NJ this Saturday, March 30 with a 14-fight card live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Arena. A pair of top-five women’s flyweights close out the show as #2 Erin Blanchfield takes on #3 Manon Fiorot in the main event. Coverage of the preliminary card gets going at 7 p.m. ET, as the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Both will be available to stream on ESPN2/ESPN+.
Blanchfield (12-1) enters on a six-fight winning streak and is currently ranked fourth in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. The New Jersey native has defeated the likes of Taila Santos, Jessica Andrade, and Molly McCann.
Fiorot (11-1) fights out of France and has also won her last six fights in the octagon. The 34-year-old is currently ranked sixth in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. Fiorot has recent victories over Rose Namajunas and Katlyn Chookagian.
Here’s a look at the full card and list of odds for Saturday’s event.
UFC Fight Night odds
Preliminary card
Angel Pacheco: +350
Caolan Loughran: -455
Andre Petroski: +195
Jacob Malkoun: -238
Victoria Dudakova: +130
Melissa Gatto: -155
Ibo Aslan: -125
Anton Turkalj: +105
Dennis Buzukja: -118
Connor Matthews: -102
Julio Arce: -375
Herbert Burns: +295
Virna Jandiroba: +180
Lupita Godinez: -218
Nate Landwehr: +180
Jamall Emmers: -218
Main card
Chidi Njokuani: -148
Rhys McKee: +124
Bill Algeo: -250
Kyle Nelson: +205
Nurlston Ruziboev: -205
Sedriques Dumas: +170
Chris Weidman: +164
Bruno Silva: -198
Vicente Luque: -125
Joaquin Buckley: +105
Erin Blanchfield: -185
Manon Fiorot: +154