Odds for UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield-Manon Fiorot on Saturday, March 30

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ on Saturday, March 30. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Mike Turay
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield v Santos Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night returns to Atlantic City, NJ this Saturday, March 30 with a 14-fight card live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Arena. A pair of top-five women’s flyweights close out the show as #2 Erin Blanchfield takes on #3 Manon Fiorot in the main event. Coverage of the preliminary card gets going at 7 p.m. ET, as the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Both will be available to stream on ESPN2/ESPN+.

Blanchfield (12-1) enters on a six-fight winning streak and is currently ranked fourth in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. The New Jersey native has defeated the likes of Taila Santos, Jessica Andrade, and Molly McCann.

Fiorot (11-1) fights out of France and has also won her last six fights in the octagon. The 34-year-old is currently ranked sixth in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. Fiorot has recent victories over Rose Namajunas and Katlyn Chookagian.

Here’s a look at the full card and list of odds for Saturday’s event.

UFC Fight Night odds

Preliminary card

Angel Pacheco: +350
Caolan Loughran: -455

Andre Petroski: +195
Jacob Malkoun: -238

Victoria Dudakova: +130
Melissa Gatto: -155

Ibo Aslan: -125
Anton Turkalj: +105

Dennis Buzukja: -118
Connor Matthews: -102

Julio Arce: -375
Herbert Burns: +295

Virna Jandiroba: +180
Lupita Godinez: -218

Nate Landwehr: +180
Jamall Emmers: -218

Main card

Chidi Njokuani: -148
Rhys McKee: +124

Bill Algeo: -250
Kyle Nelson: +205

Nurlston Ruziboev: -205
Sedriques Dumas: +170

Chris Weidman: +164
Bruno Silva: -198

Vicente Luque: -125
Joaquin Buckley: +105

Erin Blanchfield: -185
Manon Fiorot: +154

