Odds for UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield-Manon Fiorot on Saturday, March 30

UFC Fight Night returns to Atlantic City, NJ this Saturday, March 30 with a 14-fight card live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Arena. A pair of top-five women’s flyweights close out the show as #2 Erin Blanchfield takes on #3 Manon Fiorot in the main event. Coverage of the preliminary card gets going at 7 p.m. ET, as the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Both will be available to stream on ESPN2/ESPN+.

Blanchfield (12-1) enters on a six-fight winning streak and is currently ranked fourth in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. The New Jersey native has defeated the likes of Taila Santos, Jessica Andrade, and Molly McCann.

Fiorot (11-1) fights out of France and has also won her last six fights in the octagon. The 34-year-old is currently ranked sixth in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. Fiorot has recent victories over Rose Namajunas and Katlyn Chookagian.

Here’s a look at the full card and list of odds for Saturday’s event.

UFC Fight Night odds

Preliminary card

Angel Pacheco: +350

Caolan Loughran: -455

Andre Petroski: +195

Jacob Malkoun: -238

Victoria Dudakova: +130

Melissa Gatto: -155

Ibo Aslan: -125

Anton Turkalj: +105

Dennis Buzukja: -118

Connor Matthews: -102

Julio Arce: -375

Herbert Burns: +295

Virna Jandiroba: +180

Lupita Godinez: -218

Nate Landwehr: +180

Jamall Emmers: -218

Main card

Chidi Njokuani: -148

Rhys McKee: +124

Bill Algeo: -250

Kyle Nelson: +205

Nurlston Ruziboev: -205

Sedriques Dumas: +170

Chris Weidman: +164

Bruno Silva: -198

Vicente Luque: -125

Joaquin Buckley: +105

Erin Blanchfield: -185

Manon Fiorot: +154