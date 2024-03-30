NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond

Qualifying is upon us at Richmond Raceway. The Xfinity Series wrapped up its ToyotaCare 250 qualifying Saturday morning, and now Cup Series qualifying will get started for the Toyota Owners 400. The Cup Series field will hit the track at 10:30 a.m. ET for practice and then run single-car, two-lap qualifying starting at approximately 11:15 a.m. All Saturday events will air on FS1.

The qualifying will be split into two rounds. The field will be divided in half for the first round. Each driver gets two laps to run their fastest time, and the five fastest in each group will advance to the final round. Those ten drivers will then compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

We’ll be providing updates as the starting lineup is settled. Denny Hamlin won this race in 2022 and is co-favorites to win again at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. Christopher Bell joins him at the top of the odds list a year removed from a fourth place finish in Richmond. Last year, Hamlin finished 20th at this race and second at the summer Richmond race. Bell finished 20th in the summer race.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.