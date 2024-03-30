 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit roduring the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Qualifying is upon us at Richmond Raceway. The Xfinity Series wrapped up its ToyotaCare 250 qualifying Saturday morning, and now Cup Series qualifying will get started for the Toyota Owners 400. The Cup Series field will hit the track at 10:30 a.m. ET for practice and then run single-car, two-lap qualifying starting at approximately 11:15 a.m. All Saturday events will air on FS1.

The qualifying will be split into two rounds. The field will be divided in half for the first round. Each driver gets two laps to run their fastest time, and the five fastest in each group will advance to the final round. Those ten drivers will then compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

We’ll be providing updates as the starting lineup is settled. Denny Hamlin won this race in 2022 and is co-favorites to win again at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. Christopher Bell joins him at the top of the odds list a year removed from a fourth place finish in Richmond. Last year, Hamlin finished 20th at this race and second at the summer Richmond race. Bell finished 20th in the summer race.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 Toyota Owners 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Justin Haley 51 A
2 Daniel Hemric 31 A
3 Josh Berry 4 A
4 Harrison Burton 21 A
5 Austin Dillon 3 A
6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 A
7 Ryan Preece 41 A
8 Zane Smith 71 A
9 Daniel Suarez 99 A
10 John H. Nemechek 42 A
11 Joey Logano 22 A
12 Chase Briscoe 14 A
13 Chris Buescher 17 A
14 Kyle Larson 5 A
15 Ross Chastain 1 A
16 Ryan Blaney 12 A
17 Alex Bowman 48 A
18 Ty Gibbs 54 A
19 Noah Gragson 10 B
20 Ty Dillon 16 B
21 Michael McDowell 34 B
22 Erik Jones 43 B
23 Kaz Grala 15 B
24 Brad Keselowski 6 B
25 Todd Gilliland 38 B
26 Corey LaJoie 7 B
27 Carson Hocevar 77 B
28 Austin Cindric 2 B
29 Bubba Wallace 23 B
30 Chase Elliott 9 B
31 Kyle Busch 8 B
32 Denny Hamlin 11 B
33 Tyler Reddick 45 B
34 Martin Truex Jr 19 B
35 Christopher Bell 20 B
36 William Byron 24 B

