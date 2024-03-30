 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch starting lineup get set for the Toyota Owners 400 Cup race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Busch, driver of the (8) 3CHI Chevrolet, stops for a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back with its first race of the season at Richmond Raceway. The field will hit the track on Saturday for practice and qualifying, and then the race will take place on Sunday.

Qualifying gets started at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the event, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

The Richmond track hosts a two-lap qualifying format. The field is divided in half with each group getting two laps to put up their fastest qualifying time. The five fastest in each group advances to the second round where those ten get two laps to put together their fastest lap. The fastest claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is determined by qualifying speed.

Denny Hamlin enters this weekend’s events as the co-favorite favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, alongside Christopher Bell. Hamlin won this race in 2022 and finished 20th last year. He finished second in the summer Richmond race last year. Bell finished fourth in this race last year and 20th in the summer Richmond race last year. Kyle Larson is the defending champ of this race and is +850 to repeat. Chris Buescher won the summer Richmond race last year and is +1300 to win again at the track.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota Owners 400

Date: Saturday, March 30
Time: 11:15 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Entry list

2024 Toyota Owners 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Josh Berry 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Noah Gragson 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Kaz Grala 15
15 Ty Dillon 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Daniel Hemric 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 John H. Nemechek 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Justin Haley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Zane Smith 71
35 Carson Hocevar 77
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network