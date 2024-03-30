NASCAR qualifying: How to watch starting lineup get set for the Toyota Owners 400 Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series is back with its first race of the season at Richmond Raceway. The field will hit the track on Saturday for practice and qualifying, and then the race will take place on Sunday.

Qualifying gets started at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the event, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

The Richmond track hosts a two-lap qualifying format. The field is divided in half with each group getting two laps to put up their fastest qualifying time. The five fastest in each group advances to the second round where those ten get two laps to put together their fastest lap. The fastest claims pole position and the rest of the starting lineup is determined by qualifying speed.

Denny Hamlin enters this weekend’s events as the co-favorite favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, alongside Christopher Bell. Hamlin won this race in 2022 and finished 20th last year. He finished second in the summer Richmond race last year. Bell finished fourth in this race last year and 20th in the summer Richmond race last year. Kyle Larson is the defending champ of this race and is +850 to repeat. Chris Buescher won the summer Richmond race last year and is +1300 to win again at the track.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota Owners 400

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

