How to watch ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Richmond this weekend for the ToyotaCare 250. The Richmond Raceway will host the event on Saturday, March 30. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1 with the live stream available at FS1 or on the Fox Sports App.

Chandler Smith is the defending Xfinity winner at Richmond and came into qualifying favored to repeat in 2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ahead of the single-car, two-lap qualifying on Saturday morning, he was installed at +320 and the rest of the top five in odds were Justin Allgaier (+425), Cole Custer (+500), Aric Almirola (+650), and Sheldon Creed (+900).

A year ago, Allgaier and Sammy Smith claimed the front row in the ToyotaCare 250 starting lineup. Allgaier finished 13th while Smith finished 19th. Smith is +2000 to win this year’s race. Allgaier won the race in 2020.

This is the sixth race of the season for the Xfinity Series. Austin Hill claimed the checkered flag in the first two races of the season and leads the point race heading into April. Smith, John H. Nemechek, and Kyle Larson have each claimed a victory this season.

How to watch the ToyotaCare 250

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the race on Fox Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup