How to watch ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch ToyotaCare 250 of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and what time the race starts at Richmond Raceway.

Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, lead the field to the green flag start of the the NASCAR Xfinity Series GoBowling 250 at Richmond Raceway on September 20, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Richmond this weekend for the ToyotaCare 250. The Richmond Raceway will host the event on Saturday, March 30. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1 with the live stream available at FS1 or on the Fox Sports App.

Chandler Smith is the defending Xfinity winner at Richmond and came into qualifying favored to repeat in 2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ahead of the single-car, two-lap qualifying on Saturday morning, he was installed at +320 and the rest of the top five in odds were Justin Allgaier (+425), Cole Custer (+500), Aric Almirola (+650), and Sheldon Creed (+900).

A year ago, Allgaier and Sammy Smith claimed the front row in the ToyotaCare 250 starting lineup. Allgaier finished 13th while Smith finished 19th. Smith is +2000 to win this year’s race. Allgaier won the race in 2020.

This is the sixth race of the season for the Xfinity Series. Austin Hill claimed the checkered flag in the first two races of the season and leads the point race heading into April. Smith, John H. Nemechek, and Kyle Larson have each claimed a victory this season.

How to watch the ToyotaCare 250

Date: Saturday, March 30
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the race on Fox Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 ToyotaCare 250 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Parker Retzlaff 31
2 Brandon Jones 9
3 Cole Custer 0
4 Chandler Smith 81
5 Justin Allgaier 7
6 Corey Heim 26
7 A.J. Allmendinger 16
8 Jesse Love 2
9 Parker Kligerman 48
10 Aric Almirola 20
11 Sam Mayer 1
12 Shane Van Gisbergen 97
13 Sammy Smith 8
14 Riley Herbst 98
15 Ryan Sieg 39
16 Austin Hill 21
17 Jeremy Clements 51
18 Anthony Alfredo 5
19 Brennan Poole 44
20 Sheldon Creed 18
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Ryan Ellis 43
23 Kyle Weatherman 91
24 Hailie Deegan 15
25 Leland Honeyman 42
26 Josh Williams 11
27 Taylor Gray 19
28 Blaine Perkins 29
29 Josh Bilicki 92
30 Ryan Vargas 32
31 Matt DiBenedetto 38
32 Logan Bearden 14
33 Dawson Cram 4
34 Kyle Sieg 28
35 Patrick Emerling 7
36 Morgen Baird 6
37 Bubba Pollard 88
38 Joey Gase 35

