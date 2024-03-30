 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Go Bowling 250 at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Richmond Raceway for the running of the ToyotaCare 250. This is the lone Richmond race on the 2024 calendar and Chandler Smith is looking to run it back a second straight year.

The race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon and will be preceded by early morning qualifying. The Xfinity drivers will hit the track for practice at 8:35 a.m. ET and then run qualifying starting at 9:05 a.m. It will be single-car qualifying, but it will feature two laps per car. The starting lineup will be sorted based on the fastest lap.

Smith is the defending champ and is favored to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +320 and is followed by Justin Allgaier at +425, Cole Custer at +500, Aric Almirola at +650, and Sheldon Creed at +900. A year ago, Allgaier claimed the pole in qualifying but finished 13th in the race.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 ToyotaCare 250 entry list

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Bubba Pollard 88
2 TBA 66
3 Matt DiBenedetto 38
4 Kyle Sieg 28
5 Morgen Baird 6
6 Josh Williams 11
7 Dawson Cram 4
8 Joey Gase 35
9 Logan Bearden 14
10 Ryan Ellis 43
11 Josh Bilicki 92
12 Patrick Emerling 7
13 Jeb Burton 27
14 Hailie Deegan 15
15 Kyle Weatherman 91
16 Ryan Vargas 32
17 Corey Heim 26
18 Taylor Gray 19
19 Sammy Smith 8
20 Blaine Perkins 29
21 Riley Herbst 98
22 Sheldon Creed 18
23 Jeremy Clements 51
24 Leland Honeyman 42
25 Aric Almirola 20
26 Shane Van Gisbergen 97
27 Brennan Poole 44
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Brandon Jones 9
30 Anthony Alfredo 5
31 Parker Retzlaff 31
32 Sam Mayer 1
33 Justin Allgaier 7
34 A.J. Allmendinger 16
35 Parker Kligerman 48
36 Jesse Love 2
37 Cole Custer 0
38 Chandler Smith 81
39 Austin Hill 21

