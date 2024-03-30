NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at Richmond Raceway for the running of the ToyotaCare 250. This is the lone Richmond race on the 2024 calendar and Chandler Smith is looking to run it back a second straight year.

The race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon and will be preceded by early morning qualifying. The Xfinity drivers will hit the track for practice at 8:35 a.m. ET and then run qualifying starting at 9:05 a.m. It will be single-car qualifying, but it will feature two laps per car. The starting lineup will be sorted based on the fastest lap.

Smith is the defending champ and is favored to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +320 and is followed by Justin Allgaier at +425, Cole Custer at +500, Aric Almirola at +650, and Sheldon Creed at +900. A year ago, Allgaier claimed the pole in qualifying but finished 13th in the race.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.