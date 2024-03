2024 UFL full season schedule

The 2024 UFL season kicks off this weekend as the 2023 USFL and XFL champions face off to start the inaugural season of the United Football League. The UFL is an amalgamation of the USFL and XFL, with two divisions of four teams each, one for USFL and one for XFL.

There will be 10 regular season games, with 41 of 43 games televised on FOX, ABC or ESPN. You shouldn’t have too much trouble finding some Spring football on weekend afternoons over the next 10 weeks. Two teams from each division will move on to the playoffs, giving half the league a chance to hit the postseason. With so few teams, there are only two weeks of postseason games, as the two best teams from each conference face off for a chance to play in the UFL Championship game.

The favorites over at Draftkings Sportsbook to win it all are the Birmingham Stallions, St. Louis Battlehawks and D.C. Defenders.

Week 1

Birmingham Stallions vs Arlington Renegades

Saturday, March 30 | 1:00 PM ET | Arlington, TX | Choctaw Stadium | FOX

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Michigan Panthers

Saturday, March 30 | 4:00 PM ET | Detroit, MI | Ford Field | FOX

D.C. Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas

Sunday, March 31 | 12:00 PM ET | San Antonio, TX | The Alamodome | ESPN

Memphis Showboats vs Houston Roughnecks

Sunday, March 31 | 3:00 PM ET | Houston, TX | Rice Stadium | ESPN

Week 2

San Antonio Brahmas vs Memphis Showboats

Saturday, April 6 | 12:00 PM ET | Memphis, TN | Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | ESPN

Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks

Saturday, April 6 | 8:00 PM ET | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center | ABC

Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers

Sunday, April 7 | 12:00 PM ET | Detroit, MI | Ford Field | ESPN

Houston Roughnecks vs. D.C. Defenders

Sunday, April 7 | 4:00 PM ET | Washington, D.C. | Audi Field | FOX

Week 3

D.C. Defenders vs Arlington Renegades

Saturday, April 13 | 1:00 PM ET | Arlington, TX | Choctaw Stadium | ESPN

Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stallions

Saturday, April 13 | 7:00 PM ET | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium | FOX

Houston Roughnecks vs Michigan Panthers

Sunday, April 14 | 12:00 PM ET | Detroit, MI | Ford Field | ABC

St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas

Sunday, April 14 | 3:00 PM ET | San Antonio, TX | The Alamodome | ABC

Week 4

Memphis Showboats vs St. Louis Battlehawks

Saturday, April 20 | 12:30 PM ET | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center | ABC

D.C. Defenders vs Birmingham Stallions

Saturday, April 20 | 7:00 PM ET | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium | FOX*

Michigan Panthers vs San Antonio Brahmas

Saturday, April 20 | 7:00 PM ET | San Antonio, TX | The Alamodome | FOX*

Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks

Sunday, April 21 | 2:00 PM ET | Houston, TX | Rice Stadium | FS1

Week 5

Saturday, April 27 | 7:00 PM ET | Arlington, TX | Choctaw Stadium | FOX*

Birmingham Stallions vs Houston Roughnecks

Saturday, April 27 | 7:00 PM ET | Houston, TX | Rice Stadium | FOX*

St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders

Sunday, April 28 | 12:00 PM ET | Washington, D.C. | Audi Field | ESPN

Michigan Panthers vs Memphis Showboats

Sunday, April 28 | 3:00 PM ET | Memphis, TN | Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | FOX

Week 6

Birmingham Stallions vs Memphis Showboats

Saturday, May 4 | 12:00 PM ET | Memphis, TN | Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | ABC

Houston Roughnecks vs St. Louis Battlehawks

Saturday, May 4 | 3:00 PM ET | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center | FOX

Arlington Renegades vs Michigan Panthers

Sunday, May 5 | 1:00 PM ET | Detroit, MI | Ford Field | FOX

San Antonio Brahmas vs D.C. Defenders

Sunday, May 5 | 4:00 PM ET | Washington, D.C. | Audi Field | FOX

Week 7

Memphis Showboats vs Arlington Renegades

Saturday, May 11 | 1:00 PM ET | Arlington, TX | Choctaw Stadium | ESPN

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Birmingham Stallions

Saturday, May 11 | 4:00 PM ET | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium | FOX

Michigan Panthers vs D.C. Defenders

Sunday, May 12 | 12:00 PM ET | Washington, D.C. | Audi Field | ESPN

San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks

Sunday, May 12 | 3:00 PM ET | Houston, TX | Rice Stadium | ESPN

Week 8

Memphis Showboats vs Michigan Panthers

Saturday, May 18 | 4:00 PM ET | Detroit, MI | Ford Field | FOX

Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions

Saturday, May 18 | 8:00 PM ET | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium | ESPN2

D.C. Defenders vs St. Louis Battlehawks

Sunday, May 19 | 12:00 PM ET | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center | ABC

Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas

Sunday, May 19 | 4:00 PM ET | San Antonio, TX | The Alamodome | FOX

Week 9

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Arlington Renegades

Saturday, May 25 | 12:00 PM ET | Arlington, TX | Choctaw Stadium | ABC

Birmingham Stallions vs San Antonio Brahmas

Saturday, May 25 | 3:00 PM ET | San Antonio, TX | The Alamodome | ABC

D.C. Defenders vs Memphis Showboats

Sunday, May 26 | 2:30 PM ET | Memphis, TN | Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | FOX

Michigan Panthers vs Houston Roughnecks

Sunday, May 26 | 2:30 PM ET | Houston, TX | Rice Stadium | FOX

Week 10

Michigan Panthers vs Birmingham Stallions

Saturday, June 1 | 12:00 PM ET | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium | ESPN

San Antonio Brahmas vs St. Louis Battlehawks

Saturday, June 1 | 4:00 PM ET | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center | FOX

Arlington Renegades vs D.C. Defenders

Sunday, June 2 | 12:00 PM ET | Washington, D.C. | Audi Field | ABC

Houston Roughnecks vs Memphis Showboats

Sunday, June 2 | 7:00 PM ET | Memphis, TN | Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | FOX

USFL/XFL Conference Championships

TBD AT TBD

Saturday, June 8 | 3:00 PM ET | Location TBA | ABC

TBD AT TBD

Sunday, June 9 | Time TBA | Location TBA | FOX

UFL Championship

TBD AT TBD

Sunday, June 16 | Time TBA | Location TBA | FOX