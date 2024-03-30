Injury updates for Alabama G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. vs. Clemson in Elite Eight

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be playing for a spot in the Final Four Saturday when they take on the Clemson Tigers in the West regional final. The Tide knocked off top seed North Carolina to get to this point, while the Tigers took out the No. 2 seed in the region Arizona. These traditional football powers have made major strides on the hardwood, and now go up against each other for the regional title.

Alabama is hoping to get Latrell Wrightsell Jr. back for this pivotal contest. The guard managed just two points in 11 minutes against Grand Canyon before suffering a head injury. Here’s the latest on his status.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury updates

Wrightsell has been day-to-day according to head coach Nate Oats, so there’s a chance he could return for the game against Clemson. The guard is averaging 9.0 points per game this season but has shown the ability to explode offensively. He had 17 points against Charleston in the opening tournament and he remains Alabama’s top perimeter option with a 44.3% hit rate from behind the arc. If the Tide can get him back, they’ll be even more potent offensively.

If Wrightsell is unable to suit up, the three main guards will continue to take on most of the usage. Marcus Sears, Aaron Estrada and Rylan Griffen are a strong point for Alabama, with Grant Nelson emerging as a threat in the UNC game. Nelson probably gains the most from a production standpoint if Wrightsell Jr. doesn’t play.