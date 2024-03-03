Knicks PG Jalen Brunson suffers knee injury Sunday vs. Cavaliers

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson had to be helped to the locker room Sunday after he suffered a knee injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brunson was driving and made a quick stop to take a jump shot, but something was off with his motion and he immediately went to the floor and grabbed his knee. He was unable to get up after trying to do so later in the play and eventually had to get out of the way of the others on the court.

Jalen Brunson had to be helped back to the locker room after this play. Hope he is ok.



pic.twitter.com/04Gjh0O25i — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 4, 2024

This is obviously bad news for the Knicks, who continue to deal with terrible injury luck assuming Brunson doesn’t return for the rest of Sunday’s game. New York is still down Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, while Mitchell Robinson is only just staring to progress to on-court activities. If Brunson were to miss extended time, the Knicks would be without four of their usual starters in a key part of the season. Prior to Sunday’s game, the Knicks were just one game up on the Heat for the final automatic playoff spot. The Magic, in the No. 7 spot, were also just one game back from New York.

In the event Brunson is sidelined for more than just the rest of Sunday’s game, look for Alec Burks and Miles McBride to pick up most of the team’s point guard minutes. Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo will also see some ball-handling duties but Burks figures to be the natural replacement should Brunson be out for a while.