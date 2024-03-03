Barry Odom rides a bull to fundraise for UNLV football [VIDEO]

Somehow, UNLV agreed to allow Rebels head coach Barry Odom to fundraise for the football program by...riding a live bull? Yes, you read that right. Odom did not last long once the bull, named “Widowmaker,” was released, but we can give him an “A” for effort — and for safety, as he wore a helmet that appears to have protected him from a potential concussion after he was hit in the head.

Barry’s Big adventure!!! UNLV coach Barry Odom riding a bull to raise money for his FB program. Who does that? BARRY DOES@unlvfootball #UNLVFB @Coach_Odom pic.twitter.com/Jy6JvBNvpA — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) March 3, 2024

Odom’s stunt kicked off spring ball for UNLV. He led the Rebels to a 9-5 season and the Mountain West Championship Game in his first year as head coach. Odom may be hitting the concussion protocol before the season gets underway, but he’s certainly embracing the culture of Sin City.

Will the Texas coaches take this as a challenge? What are the odds we see Steve Sarkisian or Dave Aranda with a lasso at the rodeo anytime soon?