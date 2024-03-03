Pick on the Total for UMKC-Oral Roberts on March 3

The Summit League standings look quite a bit different this season than in past seasons with the UMKC Kangaroos looking for a win on the road on Sunday against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles to gain a share of second place in the conference standings.

UMKC Kangaroos vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (-2.5, 142.5)

Much of UMKC’s success has started on the glass as the team entered the weekend 74th in the nation in rebound rate and face an Oral Roberts team that is 315th in the country in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to grab a rebound on 30.5% of their missed shots.

For what Oral Roberts lacks on the boards they attempt to make up for along the perimeter, making 36.3% of their 3-point shots, which ranked 56th in the country entering the weekend while committing a turnover on just 14% of their possessions, which ranks 24th nationally.

While UMKC is 117th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, it has not been the same away from home with opponents shooting just 30.4% from 3-point range against them at home compared to 34.2% away from home.

The Kangaroos are allowing 14.3 points more per 100 possessions in games away from home than at home, but are still 197th overall in points allowed on a per possession basis while Oral Roberts is 329th in the category with the Golden Eagles allowing opponents to shoot 35.9% from 3-point range, which is 306th in the country.

It has been a struggle for Oral Roberts to get to the free throw line this , ranking 332nd in the country in free throw attempts per offensive play, but have shot 75.3% at the free throw line overall this season and 76.9% specifically at home when they have gotten there, ranking 48th in America in home free throw shooting percentage.

Fortunately for Oral Roberts, UMKC is allowing opponents to make over 27.6 free throws per 100 possessions in games played away from home, which is the fifth highest made free throw per possession rate in the country.

Oral Roberts has allowed at least 70 points in 22 of their last 23 games against Division I competition and the UMKC defense being much diminished away from home, Sunday’s showdown will feature plenty of points.

The Play: UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Over 142.5

