2024 Ohio Valley Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 6 through Saturday, March 9 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It’s a tight race at the top right now, with three separate teams earning a 14-4 record in conference play this season.

Morehead State, UT Martin, and Little Rock are the top three seeds in the OVC, but only the latter two earned a two-round bye, taking them straight to the semifinals. With just one NCAA Tournament bid on the line for the Ohio Valley Conference, this will be a dramatic few days in Evansville.

This is a single-elimination tournament format, and only eight of the conference’s 11 teams qualified to reach the postseason.

2024 Ohio Valley Tournament

Ohio Valley Tournament Bracket

Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 5 Tennessee State vs. No. 8 Southern Indiana, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 6 SIUE vs. No. 7 Eastern Illinois, 10:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 4 Western Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. No. 3 Morehead State, 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 Little Rock, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 UT Martin. 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:00 p.m. ET

Odds to win

Morehead State +125

Little Rock +225

UT Martin +380

Western Illinois +900

Tennessee State +2500

SIU-Edwardsville +3500

Eastern Illinois +10000

Southern Indiana +12000

Ohio Valley March Madness Bids

The OVC will likely only earn the automatic bid, and will not be eligible for at-large bids. That means that despite the tight race among the conference’s top teams, only one can go on to represent the OVC in the Big Dance this March. Last year Southeast Missouri State won the conference title, but their record was not good enough to reach the conference tournament in 2024.

The double-bye system however rewards the best two teams in the conference for their regular season performance, so a matchup between Little Rock and UT-Martin for a Big Dance berth is likely in the offing.