2024 Ohio Valley Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will run from Wednesday, March 6 through Saturday, March 9 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It’s a tight race at the top right now, with three separate teams earning a 14-4 record in conference play this season.
Morehead State, UT Martin, and Little Rock are the top three seeds in the OVC, but only the latter two earned a two-round bye, taking them straight to the semifinals. With just one NCAA Tournament bid on the line for the Ohio Valley Conference, this will be a dramatic few days in Evansville.
This is a single-elimination tournament format, and only eight of the conference’s 11 teams qualified to reach the postseason.
2024 Ohio Valley Tournament
Ohio Valley Tournament Bracket
Wednesday, March 6
Game 1: No. 5 Tennessee State vs. No. 8 Southern Indiana, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 2: No. 6 SIUE vs. No. 7 Eastern Illinois, 10:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 7
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. No. 4 Western Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. No. 3 Morehead State, 10:00 p.m. ET
Friday, March 8
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. No. 1 Little Rock, 8:00 p.m. ET
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 UT Martin. 10:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 9
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8:00 p.m. ET
Odds to win
Morehead State +125
Little Rock +225
UT Martin +380
Western Illinois +900
Tennessee State +2500
SIU-Edwardsville +3500
Eastern Illinois +10000
Southern Indiana +12000
Ohio Valley March Madness Bids
The OVC will likely only earn the automatic bid, and will not be eligible for at-large bids. That means that despite the tight race among the conference’s top teams, only one can go on to represent the OVC in the Big Dance this March. Last year Southeast Missouri State won the conference title, but their record was not good enough to reach the conference tournament in 2024.
The double-bye system however rewards the best two teams in the conference for their regular season performance, so a matchup between Little Rock and UT-Martin for a Big Dance berth is likely in the offing.