 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracking OL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2024 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each OL at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

By Teddy Ricketson
Joe Alt #76 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an offensive stance in the second half during a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Offensive linemen are a crucial part of an NFL offense, but they tend not to get the same hype as skill position players when it comes to the NFL Draft. Still, they are worth tracking at the 2024 NFL Combine as consensus mock drafts have 11 offensive linemen projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The offensive linemen round out the Combine and will go through their drills on Sunday, March 4. While the 40-yard dash is one of the more viewed and exciting events at the Combine, it isn’t necessarily an important one for offensive linemen. They tend to be more scrutinized during the bench press, three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. Teams are hoping to see how strong and agile their lineman can be, with more emphasis on strength in the interior and agility for offensive tackles.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

OL Combine Tracker

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Tanor Bortolini OC Wisconsin 6-4 303 10" 31.5" 1.69s 4.94s 32.5" 9'4"
Frank Crum OT Wyoming 6-8 313 10 1/2" 33 7/8" 1.69s 4.94s 31.5"
Tylan Grable OT UCF 6-6 306 10 1/8" 33 5/8" 1.69s 4.95s 36.5" 9'9"
Brandon Coleman OG TCU 6-4.5 313 10 3/4" 34 5/8" 1.73s 4.99s 34" 9'6"
C.J. Hanson OG Holy Cross 6-5 300 9 3/8" 32 3/8" 1.76s 5.00s 33.5" 9'7"
Gottlieb Ayedze OG Maryland 6-4 308 9 7/8" 33" 1.72s 5.01s 26.5" 9'4"
Troy Fautanu OT Washington 6-4 317 9 1/2" 34 1/2" 1.71s 5.01s 32.5" 9'5"
Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State 6-3 322 9 1/4" 31 1/2" 1.75s 5.03s 27.5" 9'1"
Christian Haynes OG Connecticut 6-3 317 9" 33 1/2" 1.75s 5.03s 33" 8'6"
Christian Jones OT Texas 6-5 305 10 5/8" 34 1/2" 1.78s 5.04s
Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 6-9 321 10" 34 1/4" 1.73s 5.05s 28" 9'4"
Anim Dankwah OT Howard 27.5"
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State 6-6 312 8 1/2" 34" 1.77s 5.11s 32" 9'1"
Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State 6-6 324 10 1/8" 33 1/8" 1.77s 5.13s 32" 9'3"
Trente Jones OG Michigan 6-4 305 10 1/8" 33" 1.79s 5.17s 27" 9'1"
Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma 6-8 322 10 1/4" 34 1/8" 1.76s 5.19s 34.5" 8'11"
Delmar Glaze OT Maryland 6-4 315 10 1/4" 34 7/8" 1.78s 5.21s 25.5" 8'8"
Blake Fisher OT Notre Dame 6-6 310 10" 34 3/8" 1.82s 5.20s 28" 9'6"
Matthew Jones OG Ohio State 6-3.5 316 9" 32 5/8" 1.87s 5.21s 28" 8'7"
Isaiah Adams OG Illinois 6-4 315 9" 33 7/8" 1.8s 5.22s 24.5" 8'6"
Karsen Barnhart OG Michigan 6-4.5 306 9 7/8" 33 3/8" 1.76s 5.21s 29.5" 9'3"
Garret Greenfield OT South Dakota State 6-6 311 9 3/4" 33 1/2" 1.77s 5.22s 38.5" 9'5"
Trevor Keegan OG Michigan 6-5 310 10" 32 3/8" 1.78s 5.24s 30.5" 8'11"
Nick Gargiulo OC South Carolina 6-5 318 10 3/8" 33 7/8" 1.78s 5.25s 32.5" 8'5"
Javon Foster OT Missouri 6-5.5 313 9 5/8" 34 5/8" 1.79s 5.30s 32.5" 8'10"
Andrew Coker OT TCU 6-7 315 9 1/2" 34" 1.85s 5.36s 25.5" 7'10"
Keaton Bills OG Utah 6-4.5 321 10" 32 1/2" 1.9s 5.38s 29.5" 8'5"
X'Zauvea Gadlin OG Liberty 6-3 322 10 1/4" 33 1/4" 1.9s 5.50s 24" 8'
Jeremy Flax OT Kentucky 6-5.5 343 9" 33 1/8" 1.96s 5.64s 28" 8'4"
Jackson Powers-Johnson OC Oregon State 32" 9'4"
Jarrett Kingston OG USC 31.5" 9'3"
Charles Turner III OC LSU 31"
Caedan Wallace OT Penn State 6-5 314 10 3/4" 34" 31"
Roger Rosengarten OT Washington 6-5 308 9 5/8" 33.5" 30" 9'5"
Dominick Puni OG Kansas 6-5 313 10 1/8" 33 3/8" 30" 8'11"
Prince Pines OG Tulane 6-4.5 322 9 1/8" 32 7/8" 30"
Patrick Paul OT Houston 6-7.5 331 9 3/8" 36 1/4" 29"
Brady Latham OG Arkansas 6-5 304 9 1/2" 32 3/4" 29" 9'2"
Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU 6-5 326 10 5/8" 34 1/4" 28" 9'2"
Jordan Morgan OT Arizona 6-5 311 10 7/8" 32 7/8" 28" 9'2"
KT Leveston OG Kansas State 6-4 326 9 7/8" 34 3/8" 27.5" 9'
Layden Robinson OG Texas A&M 6-3.5 302 10 1/2" 34 5/8" 26.5" 9'3"
Javion Cohen OG Miami 6-4 324 9 7/8" 34" 26.5" 8'8"
Sataoa Laumea OG Utah 6-4 319 9 7/8" 32 7/8" 26" 8'8"
Amarius Mims OT Georgia 6-8 340 11 1/4" 36 1/8" 25.5" 9'3"
Nathan Thomas OT Louisiana 6-5 332 10 3/4" 33 3/4" 25" 8'11"
Andrew Raym OC Oklahoma 6-4 314 10" 32 1/2" 24.5" 7'11"
Beaux Limmer OC Arkansas 6-5 302 9 1/2" 31 7/8" 36.5" 9'2"
Mason McCormick OG South Dakota State 6-4 309 10" 33 7/8" 35.5" 9'9"
Dylan McMahon OC N.C. State 6-3 299 9 3/8" 31 3/4" 33" 9'7"
OL Combine Tracker

More From DraftKings Network