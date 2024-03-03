Tracking OL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2024 NFL Combine

Offensive linemen are a crucial part of an NFL offense, but they tend not to get the same hype as skill position players when it comes to the NFL Draft. Still, they are worth tracking at the 2024 NFL Combine as consensus mock drafts have 11 offensive linemen projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The offensive linemen round out the Combine and will go through their drills on Sunday, March 4. While the 40-yard dash is one of the more viewed and exciting events at the Combine, it isn’t necessarily an important one for offensive linemen. They tend to be more scrutinized during the bench press, three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. Teams are hoping to see how strong and agile their lineman can be, with more emphasis on strength in the interior and agility for offensive tackles.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.