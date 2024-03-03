2024 Patriot League Tournament odds: Which school is favored to win?

The 2024 Patriot League Tournament will take place at various campus sites from Tuesday, March 5 through Wednesday, March 13. The single-elimination tournament will end with one team from the conference earning an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Colgate won the regular season title after going 16-2 in conference play and 22-9 overall. They earned the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League tournament. Last season, Colgate earned a No. 15 seed in March Madness and lost to Texas in the first round.
American, Boston University, Bucknell, and Lafayette all sit at 10-8 in conference play. Both American and Lafayette earned close wins over Colgate in the regular season. All conference tournament games will take place at the campus of the higher seeded team.
2024 Patriot League Tournament
Patriot League Tournament Bracket
Tuesday, March 5
Game 1: No. 10 Loyola Maryland vs. No. 7 Navy, 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 2: No. 9 Holy Cross vs. No. 8 Army West Point, 6:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 7
Game 3: Game 2 winner vs. No. 1 Colgate, TBA
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 2 Boston, TBA
Game 5: No. 6 Lehigh vs. No. 3 Lafayette, TBA
Game 6: No. 5 Bucknell vs. No. 4 American, TBA
Sunday, March 10
Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2:00 p.m. ET
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4:00 p.m. ET
Wednesday, March 11
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:00 p.m. ET
Odds to win
Colgate -250
Boston +600
American +750
Lehigh +1200
Lafayette +1500
Bucknell +2500
Navy +9000
Army +15000
Loyola Maryland +25000
Holy Cross +50000
All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Colgate is the clear favorite and has represented the Patriot League in the last four years.
Patriot League March Madness Bids
The Patriot League is a single-bid league this season, with the winner of the conference tournament earning the automatic and only bid to the NCAAs.