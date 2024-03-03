2024 Patriot League Tournament odds: Which school is favored to win?

The 2024 Patriot League Tournament will take place at various campus sites from Tuesday, March 5 through Wednesday, March 13. The single-elimination tournament will end with one team from the conference earning an automatic bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Colgate won the regular season title after going 16-2 in conference play and 22-9 overall. They earned the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League tournament. Last season, Colgate earned a No. 15 seed in March Madness and lost to Texas in the first round.

American, Boston University, Bucknell, and Lafayette all sit at 10-8 in conference play. Both American and Lafayette earned close wins over Colgate in the regular season. All conference tournament games will take place at the campus of the higher seeded team.

2024 Patriot League Tournament

Patriot League Tournament Bracket

Tuesday, March 5

Game 1: No. 10 Loyola Maryland vs. No. 7 Navy, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 9 Holy Cross vs. No. 8 Army West Point, 6:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7

Game 3: Game 2 winner vs. No. 1 Colgate, TBA

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 2 Boston, TBA

Game 5: No. 6 Lehigh vs. No. 3 Lafayette, TBA

Game 6: No. 5 Bucknell vs. No. 4 American, TBA

Sunday, March 10

Game 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2:00 p.m. ET

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 11

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:00 p.m. ET

Odds to win

Colgate -250

Boston +600

American +750

Lehigh +1200

Lafayette +1500

Bucknell +2500

Navy +9000

Army +15000

Loyola Maryland +25000

Holy Cross +50000

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Colgate is the clear favorite and has represented the Patriot League in the last four years.

Patriot League March Madness Bids

The Patriot League is a single-bid league this season, with the winner of the conference tournament earning the automatic and only bid to the NCAAs.