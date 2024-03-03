How to watch NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR will be in Las Vegas, Nevada for its next races. All three series will be in action, with the Cup Series scheduled to be the final race of the weekend. The 2024 Pennzoil 400 will be the third race of the regular season and will run on Sunday, March 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will air on Fox.

The Pennzoil 400 consists of 267 laps around the 1.5-mile asphalt circuit. The first two stages are each 80 laps, with the final stage increasing to 107. William Byron won the Daytona 500 already this season and is the reigning winner of the Pennzoil 400. He took the checkered flag last year in 2:50:35 after needing four laps over overtime. Alex Bowman won in 3:29:50 after seven extra laps were needed, and Kyle Larson was victorious in 2021 in 2:52:07 with no overtime.

Larson has the best odds to win the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +450 and is followed by Byron and Kyle Busch at +900. Bowman comes in at +1800, and last week’s Cup Series winner, Daniel Suarez, is not expected to back it back-to-back wins at +4500.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2024 Pennzoil 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP