How to watch NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over when and how you can watch the 2024 Pennzoil 400 Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada.

By Teddy Ricketson
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 DEWALT Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25, 2024 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Las Vegas, Nevada for its next races. All three series will be in action, with the Cup Series scheduled to be the final race of the weekend. The 2024 Pennzoil 400 will be the third race of the regular season and will run on Sunday, March 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will air on Fox.

The Pennzoil 400 consists of 267 laps around the 1.5-mile asphalt circuit. The first two stages are each 80 laps, with the final stage increasing to 107. William Byron won the Daytona 500 already this season and is the reigning winner of the Pennzoil 400. He took the checkered flag last year in 2:50:35 after needing four laps over overtime. Alex Bowman won in 3:29:50 after seven extra laps were needed, and Kyle Larson was victorious in 2021 in 2:52:07 with no overtime.

Larson has the best odds to win the 2024 Pennzoil 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +450 and is followed by Byron and Kyle Busch at +900. Bowman comes in at +1800, and last week’s Cup Series winner, Daniel Suarez, is not expected to back it back-to-back wins at +4500.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2024 Pennzoil 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 3
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream link: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2024 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Joey Logano 22
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Austin Cindric 2
4 William Byron 24
5 Bubba Wallace 23
6 Chase Briscoe 14
7 Martin Truex Jr 19
8 Ty Gibbs 54
9 Chris Buescher 17
10 Christopher Bell 20
11 Chase Elliott 9
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
13 Michael McDowell 34
14 Ryan Blaney 12
15 Corey LaJoie 7
16 Carson Hocevar 77
17 Austin Dillon 3
18 Daniel Suarez 99
19 Kyle Busch 8
20 Alex Bowman 48
21 Tyler Reddick 45
22 Ross Chastain 1
23 Zane Smith 71
24 Erik Jones 43
25 Josh Berry 4
26 Denny Hamlin 11
27 Brad Keselowski 6
28 John H. Nemechek 42
29 Noah Gragson 10
30 Kaz Grala 15
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 Todd Gilliland 38
33 Daniel Hemric 31
34 Derek Kraus 16
35 J.J. Yeley 44
36 Justin Haley 51
37 Ryan Preece 41

