NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, March 3

There are eight games on Sunday’s NBA schedule, but only five are part of the main DFS slate. That does limit some options for managers when it comes to finding bargain plays but there are still some great finds out there to round out lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grant Williams, Hornets, $4,600

Since being dealt to Charlotte, Williams has been on fire with 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6% from the floor and 39.1% from deep. This has translated to 25.1 DKFP per game during that span. The Raptors have slipped defensively since dealing their best players away, and rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men. I like Williams to keep up his strong play with the Hornets Sunday.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers, $4,600

Fellow Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard is another option at $5k but I like McConnell in this matchup against the Spurs. He’s carved out a more consistent role in the rotation and has the opportunity to get extended minutes if this turns into a blowout. The guard has put up 22+ DKFP in four of the last five games, including a 37.5 DKFP showing against the Pistons. He should be able to feast on the Spurs, who rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards.

Mo Wagner, Magic, $4,400

Orlando’s big man has great lately, topping 26 DKFP in four of the last five games with two showings of 30+ DKFP. This game against the Pistons has the chance to turn into a blowout, which could mean some additional playing time for Wagner. Detroit ranks 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men, setting Wagner up for a strong showing at this price point.