Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s games

There are eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, headlined by an afternoon doubleheader on ABC and an evening doubleheader on ESPN. Those marquee matchups mean bettors have plenty of opportunities to target favorable player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 10.5 assists vs. 76ers (+100)

The Mavericks star guard has posted back-to-back triple-doubles, so the 76ers are likely to key on him defensively. While that might limit his opportunity to put up points, Doncic should still able to find his teammates successfully Sunday afternoon. He has gone over this mark in each of the last three games, and four of the last five. The 76ers are a league-average side when it comes to opponent assists allowed, so Doncic should be able to keep up his production in this category.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds vs. Timberwolves (+100)

Leonard went over this total once in two games against the Timberwolves this season. The Clippers star will likely have to contribute on the boards again Sunday for his team to get a win against Minnesota after losing the previous two contests. Leonard faces a challenge as the Timberwolves rank third in opponent rebounds allowed, but he’s gone over this mark in each of the last four games.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Warriors (+135)

Over Boston’s 10-game winning streak, Tatum is shooting 35.5% from behind the arc. While that clip is not as great as many would hope, the Celtics forward has gone over this mark four times in that span. Tatum connected on two shots from the perimeter in the last meeting against the Warriors as he played through an injury, but he’s been solid as the Celtics keep winning. Even if Golden State isn’t shorthanded, I like Tatum to get hot from three-point land here.

Tre Mann over 1.5 steals vs. Raptors (+154)

Mann has cooled off a bit since his hot start with the Hornets after being dealt to Charlotte in the Gordon Hayward trade, but he remains a defensive force. He failed to record a steal against the 76ers in the last game, snapping a six-game stretch with at least one steal. Mann has topped this line six times in the last nine games, which is when he’s been getting decent playing time. The Raptors are good at preventing steals but won’t have Scottie Barnes in the lineup Sunday. I like Mann to get over this mark after failing to snag a steal in his last game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 31.5 points vs. Suns (-125)

SGA went for 35 points in the first meeting against the Suns this season, although that was back in November. The Thunder star is averaging 31.8 points per game since the All-Star break, going over this mark once but having four unders at 31 points exactly. The Suns are coming off a game Saturday, so there might be some tired legs defensively for Phoenix. That’ll benefit Gilgeous-Alexander as he hopes to make a late MVP surge.