Knicks vs. Cavaliers pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, March 3

Eastern Conference playoff contenders collide when the New York Knicks (35-25) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-20) Sunday evening. This is a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series which saw the Knicks eliminate the Cavaliers 4-1. These teams played a back-to-back set against each other at the end of October, with New York winning the first game and Cleveland taking the second contest. The Cavaliers have won three of their last four games, while New York has lost two in a row.

The Knicks are still without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Cleveland but is likely to play after missing the team’s last game. Caris LeVert is also questionable.

The Cavaliers are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 213.5. Cleveland is -250 on the moneyline while New York is +205.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +6.5

The Knicks have looked like a completely different team since the end of their nine-game winning streak, largely because their two key starters are out. Even with the trade deadline reinforcements, New York has covered the spread just once in its last 11 games and is 1-4 ATS since the All-Star break. However, Cleveland hasn’t fared much better from a betting standpoint. The Cavaliers have covered the spread once in the last eight games despite being favored every time.

I think the Cavaliers are able to get the win with Mitchell looking likely to return to the lineup but I’ll take New York to cover. The Knicks covered this line in both previous matchups and I like Jalen Brunson to continue powering this group while it awaits some positive developments for Randle and Anunoby.

Over/Under: Under 213.5

These are two of the most under-friendly teams in the NBA, and that shouldn’t change much Sunday. The Knicks are 23-37 to the over on the year while the Cavs are 26-32-1 to the over. Both previous meetings between these teams went under this total, so I’ll pick the under again in the third matchup.