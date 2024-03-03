76ers vs. Mavericks pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, March 3

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-25) and Dallas Mavericks (34-26) will get the NBA slate started Sunday with an afternoon tip from American Airlines Center. The 76ers come into this game off a win over the Hornets, while the Mavericks have dropped three of their last four contests. Dallas won the last meeting between these teams in early February 118-102.

Joel Embiid didn’t play in that game and he remains out, along with Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton. Kelly Oubre Jr. is questionable for Philadelphia. Dereck Lively is available for Dallas as he plays through a nasal fracture.

The Mavericks are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 238. Dallas is -360 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +285.

76ers vs. Mavericks, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +8.5

Both teams are about the same when it comes to their records against the spread. Philadelphia is 32-27 ATS while Dallas is 32-28 ATS. The Sixers are 15-12 ATS as the road side, and are 2-3 after the All-Star break as they continue to play without Embiid. The Mavericks are completely healthy and have the best player on the floor in Doncic, but they are 14-17 ATS at home and 9-10 ATS as the home favorite.

Even though Dallas has the star power, I think Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris provide the 76ers with enough offense to keep this game close. Even though the Mavericks covered this line in the first matchup, give me Philadelphia to cover Sunday afternoon.

Over/Under: Under 238

Even though the 76ers are 33-26 to the over on the season, they have gone under in four of their five games since the All-Star break. The Mavericks are 30-29-1 to the over, and have gone over their totals in the last three contests. Philadelphia is 16-11 to the over as the road side while Dallas is 14-17 to the over at home. The previous matchup went well below this line and even with Kyrie Irving back in the lineup for the Mavericks this time around, I like the total to stay under 238.