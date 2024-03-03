Warriors vs. Celtics pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, March 3

A rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals will take place Sunday afternoon when the Golden State Warriors (32-27) visit the Boston Celtics (47-12) in a matchup of two teams playing great basketball right now. The Warriors have won three in a row and have captured 11 wins in their last 13 games, while the Celtics have ripped off 10 wins in a row. Golden State won the previous meeting between these teams 132-126 in overtime.

Stephen Curry, who was brilliant in the first meeting, is listed as questionable with a knee issue. Brandin Podziemski is also questionable due to knee soreness, while Andrew Wiggins is out for personal reasons. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for Boston with a quad contusion.

The Celtics are 11-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 230. Boston is -575 on the moneyline while Golden State is +425.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +11

This line will shrink quickly if Curry is available but I think the Warriors are playing well enough right now to cover this massive spread even if the star point guard does sit. Golden State is a league-best 20-8 ATS as the road team this season and is 11-2 ATS in the last 13 games, identical to its straight up mark.

On the flip side, the Celtics are a juggernaut at home with a 28-3 straight up mark but are just 17-14 ATS at TD Garden. Boston is 6-4 ATS during this current 10-game win streak but has covered in every game since the All-Star break. The Celtics have one double-digit cover in that stretch.

Regardless of Curry’s status, I like the Warriors to keep this game close. If the star point guard does suit up, I’ll still lean towards Golden State covering as the road underdog.

Over/Under: Under 230

The Warriors have rediscovered their defensive identity, ranking sixth in points allowed per game since the All-Star break. They have gone under their totals in all six of those games. The Celtics have gone over their totals twice in four games since the break.

Boston is 15-16 to the over as the home team and Golden State is 12-16 to the over as the road team. If Curry suits up, this number will move higher but I like the under in any case.