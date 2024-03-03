Clippers vs. Timberwolves pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, March 3

We have a huge Western Conference clash Sunday afternoon when the Los Angeles Clippers (38-20) face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-18) in a game that has big implications at the top of the standings. The Clippers snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the Wizards last time out, while the T-Wolves saw a three-game winning streak end at the hands of the Kings. Minnesota has won both head-to-head meetings between these teams this season.

Russell Westbrook is out for the Clippers after suffering a hand fracture, while Ivica Zubac is questionable due to an illness. Anthony Edwards is officially being listed as questionable due to an ankle issue, although the Timberwolves forward left at halftime of the last contest due to what the team called a personal reason. Kyle Anderson is also listed as questionable.

The Timberwolves are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 220. Minnesota is -118 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is -102.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -1

Minnesota remains one of the best home teams in the league with a 22-7 mark, although the Timberwolves are just 14-13-2 ATS at Target Center. The Clippers are 17-12 on the road but 15-14 ATS. Even with Edwards listed as questionable, I believe he will suit up since the injury designations don’t match up.

The Timberwolves and Clippers have both gone 1-4 ATS since the All-Star break, so these teams aren’t exactly playing their best basketball at the moment. Given how crucial this game is in the standings, Minnesota’s stellar home mark and the results of the previous two games, I like the Timberwolves to win and cover Sunday.

Over/Under: Under 220

Both previous meetings went under their respective totals, although the second matchup crossed this line by one point. Minnesota home unders are quite profitable this season, with the Timberwolves going 11-17-1 to the over at home. The Clippers are 12-16-1 ATS as the road side. Both teams are solid defensively and have a history of going under their totals, so I like the under again in this contest.