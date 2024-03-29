 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston guard Jamal Shead: Injury status of guard vs. Duke in March Madness Sweet 16

The Big 12 Player of the Year goes down hard in the regional semifinal vs. Duke, and it could be a tournament-changing injury

By Nick Simon Updated
NC State v Marquette Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Update: Jamal Shead is back out on the bench for Houston. His ankle is heavily taped and he will not start the second half for the Cougars. According to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, the door has been left open for him to return at some point tonight.

Update: Jamal Shead is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a sprained ankle. Houston is currently trailing Duke at the half. He was seen using a scooter, so that doesn’t bode well for his chances at returning.

Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead has exited the first half of Friday’s Elite Eight matchup against the Duke Blue Devils with an ankle injury. The Big 12 Player of the Year landed on his ankle awkwardly while driving to the rim and had to be helped to the locker room. His status for the rest of the game has yet to be determined.

This could potentially be a huge blow for the No. 1 Cougars as they find themselves in a close matchup with the No. 4 Blue Devils. The senior has been a major force for UH all season long, averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game heading into this high stakes contest in Dallas. Not only was he named Big 12 Player of the Year, but he also earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. We’ll see if Kelvin Sampson’s crew can maintain in his absence.

More From DraftKings Network