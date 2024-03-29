Spurs C Victor Wembanyama playing through leg injury Friday vs. Knicks

Update: Wembanyama has returned to Friday’s game, though his minutes might be monitored as he powers through a leg injury.

San Antonio Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama suffered a leg injury early in Friday’s game against the New York Knicks and went to the locker room for further evaluation. Wembanyama is off to a strong star with two points and four rebounds in the first quarter.

Victor Wembanyama limps to the locker room followed by Spurs trainers. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) March 30, 2024

The Spurs aren’t playing for anything meaningful, and Wembanyama has already qualified for the Rookie of the Year award by suiting up in this game. San Antonio will be cautious with the rookie big man and if there’s even the slightest sign of further aggravation or injury, Wembanyama likely won’t play the rest of this game.

After a slow start to the season, Wembanyama has pulled away as the clear favorite to win Rookie of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook. In fact, the offering has been taken off the board because Wembanyama is so far ahead of the field. In the last 15 games, he’s averaging 21.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game.

If Wembanyama is unable to return, look for Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan to absorb most of the frontcourt minutes for the Spurs.