Braves C Sean Murphy leaves Friday’s game vs. Phillies with oblique injury, heading to IL

The Atlanta Braves had their first game of the season rained out on Thursday. The Braves officially started their 2024 season on Friday, March 29, against the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta won the game 9-3, but starting catcher Sean Murphy left the game with an injury. He took a swing in the top of the 7th inning, instantly dropped the bat and grabbed at his side. Murphy had to leave the game and was replaced by Travis d’Arnaud.

Sean Murphy injury update

Update: Murphy is, in fact, heading to the IL, per Mark Bowman.

Murphy was diagnosed with “left oblique tightness” by the team. He will likely get further tests done on the injury and, depending on the severity, could either miss a game or two or be headed to the injured list. The good news for Atlanta is that they have d’Arnaud, who is more than serviceable to fill in if Murphy misses a lot of time.

Murphy finished the game 0-3 with a strikeout, and d’Arnaud didn’t fare much better against the Phillies as he went 0-1 with a strikeout and a walk. The strikeout can’t really be held against him as he finished the at-bat for Murphy after he was injured, and there were already two strikes in the count. Atlanta has the Phillies for two more games this weekend and then stays on the road for an early season series against the Chicago White Sox next week.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Update: With Murphy hitting the IL, add him to an injury spot on your roster and then you will be able to add a catcher from waivers. Campusano, Kirk or Cleveland Guardians catcher David Fry have had good starts to the season in limited action.

Murphy is rostered in 77% of ESPN fantasy baseball leagues. If you used a late-round pick on him and didn’t draft a backup catcher, d’Arnaud is an easy fill-in, being rostered in only 2% of leagues. San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano (10.6% rostered) or Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (10% rostered) could be added if Murphy does head to the injured list and misses some time.