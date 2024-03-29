NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Friday, March 29 on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA Playoffs are on the horizon! As we turn the calendar page to April, this is when contenders really start to lock in down the stretch.

After just a two-game slate on Thursday, a whopping 24 teams are in action throughout the association tonight.

In this article, I’m going to highlight three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

It’s not often that Kevin Durant’s points line falls below 25. However, that’s the case tonight, and I suggest taking advantage of it.

After a mini shooting slump in the middle of March, Durant has bounced back nicely, racking up at least 25 points in three straight games. He’s seen an uptick in volume and efficiency over that stretch, shooting an extremely impressive 36/53 (67.9%) from the field.

At 35 years old, KD’s game has aged like fine wine. Tonight, he’ll return to where he made a name for himself in Oklahoma City. This particular homecoming is always one of the most enticing in the league, and if you dive into the numbers, you’ll notice one trend stands out...

Durant TORCHES the Thunder.

The superstar forward has averaged 31.1 points against OKC over the course of his career, never scoring fewer than 20 in 14 matchups with his old squad. KD has racked up at least 27 in nine of his last 10 against the Thunder, and I expect that trend to continue tonight at the Paycom Center.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Suggs has racked up at least two steals in four of his last six games. He currently ranks ninth in steals per game across the association.

Irving has recorded at least a pair of steals in five of his last six contests. He averages 1.3 per game.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Friday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks next week.

