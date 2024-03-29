Pick on the Spread for Gonzaga-Purdue on March 29

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Purdue Boilermakers hook up in Detroit Friday night with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line with both entering as two of the best offenses in the country.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Purdue Boilermakers (-5.5, 154.5)

The Boilermakers are the more efficient offense overall, ranking second in the country in points scored on a per possession basis while Gonzaga is fourth, but Gonzaga is scoring 2.5 more points per 100 possessions in games played away from home than Purdue.

While 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey is figuratively and literally a big advantage for Purdue in the postseason, what gets forgotten about with the Boilermakers is their outside shooting, ranking first in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 40.9%.

The drop off for Purdue’s outside shooting away from home is quite large though as they make 45% of their 3-point shots at home compared to 37% away from home while Gonzaga shoots 36.3% from 3-point range overall and 35.9% from the outside in games played away from home.

While Purdue has the better road 3-point shooting defense, allowing opponents to make 31.7% of 3’s in road and neutral court games while Gonzaga is at 33%, the Bulldogs are allowing a full point less per 100 possessions on defense in games played away from home than Purdue, ranking 44th overall in this category while Purdue is 56th.

Gonzaga is also one of the few teams in the country that can come close to measuring up with Purdue, who leads the country in road rebound rate, as the Bulldogs are 11th in this category as four of the Bulldogs top six scorers are averaging at least four rebounds per game and are one of the best in the country at guarding inside the arc.

The success Purdue has at crashing the glass doesn’t not translate to guarding 2-point shots as the Boilermakers are 60th in opponent 2-point shooting percentage while Gonzaga is 10th in the nation in this category.

The Bulldogs are one of the few teams in the country that can come close to matching all of Purdue’s strength and will push them to the brink on Friday.

The Play: Gonzaga +5.5

