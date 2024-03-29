No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Purdue: Betting odds, spread, total for Elite Eight of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. This Midwest Regional final will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit with tipoff set for 2:20 p.m. ET on CBS. This is a rematch of their battle in the Maui Invitational semifinals on November 21, a 71-67 victory for Purdue.

Tennessee (27-8) downed Creighton in a 82-75 victory on Friday, advancing to just its second Elite Eight appearance in program history. The turning point of this game came early in the second half when the Vols broke off an 18-0 run to establish a large lead on the Bluejays. Creighton did managed to battle its way back to within three late, but the Volunteers still managed to shut the door. Dalton Knecht stepped up with 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Purdue (32-4) was able to pull away from No. 5 Gonzaga in an 80-68 victory on Friday, advancing to its first Elite Eight appearance since 2000. This was only a six-point game midway through the second half before a 10-0 gave them a big enough cushion to coast to another double-digit win. Zach Edey continued his string of dominant performances in the tournament, putting up 27 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Braden Smith also came away with a double-double, putting up 14 points and 15 rebounds.

2024 March Madness: Tennessee vs. Purdue odds

Spread: Purdue -2.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Purdue -155, Tennessee +130