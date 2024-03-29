No. 11 NC State vs. No. 4 Duke: Betting odds, spread, total for Elite Eight of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 11 NC State Wolfpack will take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. This South Regional final will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas with tipoff set for 5:05 p.m. ET on CBS. These Tobacco Road rivals split both of their games this season, with NC State most recently knocking Duke out of the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

NC State (25-14) extended its improbable run through March on Friday, upsetting No. 2 Marquette 67-58 to reach its first Elite Eight since 1986. The Wolfpack were firing on all cylinders right out the gate and managed to maintain their lead throughout the night by holding the Golden Eagles to just 33.3% shooting. D.J. Horne led State with 19 points while Mohamed Diarra provided a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Duke (27-8) survived a tough, low-scoring battle against No. 1 Houston on Friday, advancing to the Elite Eight with a 54-51 victory. Both teams shot just 40.8% from the field in this showdown and it was the Blue Devils that managed to gut it out despite being held scoreless in the final 1:16 of action. Kyle Filipowski put up 16 points and nine rebounds in the win.

2024 March Madness: NC State vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -6.5

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: Duke -290, NC State +235