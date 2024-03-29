 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Birmingham Stallions official Week 1 depth chart

UFL’s Birmingham Stallions’ Week 1 official depth chart for all your DFS needs.

By Chet Gresham
Jace Sternberger #12 of the Birmingham Stallions celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Maulers to win the 2023 USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on July 01, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/USFL/Getty Images for USFL

The Birmingham Stallions are coming off back-to-back USFL championships under head coach Skip Holtz. Holtz and company will try run it back this year in the newly formed UFL. Winning three championships in a rom at any level is a great accomplishment and the Stallions have a real shot again this season.

They will roll with Matt Corral as their starter this time around. The former Panthers third round pick will try to revitalize his NFL hopes with a season in the UFL. How he does is anybody’s guess at this point, but he has the pedigree and his rushing ability should keep him as a useful fantasy play.

He’ll also have some good receivers to throw to, with Deon Cain, who caught 3 touchdowns in the championship game last year, former Packers WR Amari Rodgers, Marlon Williams who missed most of last season to an Achilles injury, and tight end Jace Sternberger, who had a breakout season last year, all could be top targets.

The running back room is anchored by C.J. Marable, who put up 879 total yards and four touchdowns in his 12 games last season. Ricky Person Jr. has ability as well, but hasn’t been enough of a receiving back in the past to consistently push Marable off the field on third downs.

Birmingham Stallions official Week 1 depth chart

Pos 1st 2nd 3rd
Pos 1st 2nd 3rd
QB Matt Corral Adrian Martinez
RB CJ Marable Ricky Person Jr.
WR Deon Cain Binjimen Victor
WR Gary Jennings Kevin Austin
WR Amari Rodgers Marlon Williams
TE Jace Sternberger Marcus Baugh Jordan Thomas
LT Christian DiLauro Alex Taylor Darius Harper
LG Deonte Brown
C Cole Schneider
RG Zack Johnson Derwin Gray
RT Alex Taylor-Prioleau Matt Kaskey
DE Dondrea Tillman DaMarcus Mitchell
DT Carlos Davis Marvin Wilson
DT Jordan Thompson Jaylen Twyman
DE Jonathan Garvin Taco Charlton
LB Scooby Wright III Damon Lloyd
LB Kyahva Tezino Elijah Sullivan DeMarquis Gates
CB Chris Jackson Lorenzo Burns Nevelle Clarke
CB Ike Brown Mark Gilbert
SS Kenny Robinson AJ Thomas
FS JoJo Tillery Daniel Isom
K Chris Blewitt
P Colby Wadman
LS Ryan Langan
KR Deon Cain
PR Amari Rodgers

More From DraftKings Network