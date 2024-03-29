Birmingham Stallions official Week 1 depth chart

The Birmingham Stallions are coming off back-to-back USFL championships under head coach Skip Holtz. Holtz and company will try run it back this year in the newly formed UFL. Winning three championships in a rom at any level is a great accomplishment and the Stallions have a real shot again this season.

They will roll with Matt Corral as their starter this time around. The former Panthers third round pick will try to revitalize his NFL hopes with a season in the UFL. How he does is anybody’s guess at this point, but he has the pedigree and his rushing ability should keep him as a useful fantasy play.

He’ll also have some good receivers to throw to, with Deon Cain, who caught 3 touchdowns in the championship game last year, former Packers WR Amari Rodgers, Marlon Williams who missed most of last season to an Achilles injury, and tight end Jace Sternberger, who had a breakout season last year, all could be top targets.

The running back room is anchored by C.J. Marable, who put up 879 total yards and four touchdowns in his 12 games last season. Ricky Person Jr. has ability as well, but hasn’t been enough of a receiving back in the past to consistently push Marable off the field on third downs.