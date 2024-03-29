Reignmakers PGA TOUR: Fairway Pt. 2 Details Players Need to Know

As the PGA TOUR season rolls on, DraftKings is launching the second part of the game’s second Headline Set: Fairway Pt. 2, as originally noted in our Reignmakers PGA TOUR Year 2 update.

Before getting into the details of the Fairway Pt. 2 set, let’s start with a quick note on Headline Sets, which are new to Reignmakers PGA TOUR this season.

Why Headline Sets are Important in 2024

Cards from Headline Sets carry season-long utility, providing Reignmakers PGA TOUR players the ability to enter into cash AND non-cash Reignmakers PGA TOUR contests year-round!

Fairway Pt. 2 Details

The Fairway Pt. 2 set will feature three (3) types of packs: FIELD, RARE and ELITE+. Fairway Pt. 2 will drop in advance of the big event in Georgia.

The RARE and ELITE+ packs will drop on April 9, 2024.

The FIELD packs will follow on April 16, 2024.

Open a RARE & ELITE+ pack to compete for up to $300K in guaranteed bonus prizing for Fairway Set Gated Reignmakers Contests! See more details below.

RARE Packs

The RARE Fairway Pt. 2 packs will cost $349.99 apiece and will give players the opportunity to buy new golfers and rookies. Each pack is guaranteed to include 1 ELITE+ or ROYAL card and has a chance to include LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier cards. RARE Packs will feature cards from Edition Tier Groups 1-3 and provide players the opportunity to compete for up to $200K in bonus prizing as part of a Fairway Set Gated Reignmakers Contest once the pack has been opened!

ELITE Packs

The ELITE Fairway Pt. 2 packs will cost $1,999.99 apiece and will give players the opportunity to start building ELITE+ lineups for the big event in Georgia and will consist of six cards from the ELITE+ tier with one guaranteed LEGENDARY+ and 1 BONUS ELITE+ “Group 2” Tee Box Card*. These packs will provide players the opportunity to buy new golfers and rookies as well as the opportunity to compete for up to $100K in bonus prizing as part of a Fairway Set Gated Reignmakers Contest once the pack has been opened!

In addition to this bonus contest, all users who purchased a Fairway ELITE+ Pt. 1 Pack will receive a “Group 2” ELITE+ Tee Box card (one per pack purchased) on Monday, April 7.

* - Note that on Monday 4/1, we will be opening all unsold Tee Box packs from previous premium set drops. This inventory will be repurposed to support future drops, including this one.

FIELD Packs

The FIELD Fairway Pt. 2 packs will be depth packs with all rarities included from CORE to REIGNMAKER with three guaranteed RARE+ cards and will cost $29.99 apiece. These packs will include Group 3-5 golfers to add depth to their rosters. More rarity tiers mean more access to boost your collection and access higher-tier contests to win more!

Drop Details

Here is a breakdown of the drop details for the Fairway Pt. 2 Set:

Fairway Pt. 2 Drop Details Set Initial Price Preferred Access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue Pack Summary Set Initial Price Preferred Access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue Pack Summary Fairway Pt. 2 Rare+ $349.99 Yes Public Start: 4/9 5:30 p.m. ET; Public End: 4/15, 11:59 p.m. ET Yes 6-cards; Rarity: Rare-RM (incl. Royal); Edition Tier: Group 1-3; Guarantees: 1 ELITE+ or Royal Fairway Pt. 2 Elite+ $1,999.99 Yes Public Start: 4/9 5:00 p.m. ET; Public End: 4/15, 11:59 p.m. ET Yes 7-cards; Rarity: Elite+-RM; Edition Tier: Group 1-3 ; Guarantees: 1 LEG+ Card AND 1 BONUS Elite+ “Group 2” Tee Box Card Fairway Pt. 2 Field Pack $29.99 Yes Public Start: 4/16 5:30 p.m. ET; Public End: 4/25, 9 a.m. ET Yes 4-cards; Rarity: Core-RM; Edition Tier: Group 3-5; Guarantees: 3 RARE+ card

Learn more about all the Reignmakers PGA TOUR Sets here.

Promotions

Open a RARE Pack to compete for bonus prizing in a $200K Bonus Contest!

Open 1 RARE Pack, Get $50 Reignmaker Primary Credits (max 1)

Open an ELITE+ Pack to compete for $100K worth of DFS Qualifier Tickets to FGWC!

Open 2 ELITE+ Packs, Get $555 Generic DFS Ticket (Capped at 1 per customer)

New Golfers

Below are the new golfers available:

New Golfers in Fairway Pt. 1 & 2 Golfer Edition Tier Golfer Edition Tier Nicolai Højgaard (New to Fairway Pt. 2) Group 2 Ben Griffin Group 2 Justin Rose Group 2 Matthieu Pavon Group 2 Davis Thompson Group 3 Sami Valimaki Group 3 Alejandro Tosti Group 3 Pierceson Coody Group 3 Norman Xiong Group 3 Max Greyserman Group 3 Chris Gotterup Group 3 Jimmy Stanger Group 3 Rico Hoey Group 3 Adrien Dumont de Chassart Group 3 Kevin Dougherty Group 4 Tom Whitney Group 4 Ryan McCormick Group 4 Blaine Hale Group 4 Hayden Springer Group 4

Bonus Contest Breakdown

Below are the prize curves for the RARE and ELITE+ pack bonus contests:

RARE Bonus Contest Breakdown Position Total Places Paid at Position Payout Amount Position Total Places Paid at Position Payout Amount 1 1 $50,000 2 1 $20,000 3 1 $10,000 4 1 $2,000 5 1 $1,000 6-9 4 $750 10-20 11 $500 21-45 25 $400 46-80 35 $300 81-135 55 $200 136-215 80 $150 216-365 150 $100 366-665 300 $75 666-1215 550 $50

ELITE+ Bonus Contest Breakdown Position Total Places Paid at Position Payout Position Total Places Paid at Position Payout 1-15 15 FGWC $6M $3322 Qualifier Ticket 16-45 30 FGWC $6M $1107 Qualifier Ticket 46-95 50 FGWC $6M $490 Qualifier Ticket

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See reignmakers.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell Digital Golfer Cards on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our How to Play page, Franchise Score page or help center with FAQs!

Promotional Disclaimers

Open a Fairway Pt. 2 Rare Pack, Get a Ticket to a $200K Reignmakers Contest

Offer is valid between 4/9/2024 at 12:00 PM (noon) prevailing Eastern Time (“ET”) and 4/15/2024 at 11:59 PM ET (“Promotion Period”), while supplies last. Must be 18+ years of age (except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+)) and be physically located in the 50 United States, Washington D.C. or Canada, excluding Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, the province of Ontario Canada, and any parish in Louisiana where a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voted against the proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests. Eligible customers that open a Reignmakers Fairway RARE Pack from the Fairway Pt. 2 Set released on the DraftKings Marketplace on 4/9/2024 during the Promotion Period will receive one (1) ticket for entry to the 2024 Classic - RARE $200K Gtd Cash Fairway Set Gated Special [$50K to 1st] contest on DraftKings Reignmakers to be held on 4/18/2024 (the “Contest”) per pack opened. Maximum of five (5) Reignmakers Fairway RARE Pack from the Fairway Pt. 2 Set per person on the primary market, however, DraftKings may increase the purchase limit in its sole and absolute discretion at any time for any reason or no reason. Maximum of one hundred fifty (150) entries into the Contest per customer, regardless of number of packs opened. The Contest will start and lock on 4/18/2024. Additional eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com for details. Ticket(s) for the Contest will be distributed directly to eligible customers’ DraftKings accounts by 4/16/2024 at 5:00 PM ET, provided that distribution may take an additional twenty four (24) business hours in case of technical difficulties or extenuating circumstances. Ticket(s) to the Contest are only for use in the Contest and are not withdrawable, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable. Tickets to the Contest will expire upon lock of the Contest. You must be physically located in a jurisdiction where DraftKings offers Reignmakers contests to use the ticket(s) to the Contest. Use of the ticket(s) to the Contest are subject to the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Terms of Use available at https://www.draftkings.com/terms-of-use. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply. Should you wish to cancel your participation in this promotion at any time, please contact customer experience at support@draftkings.com. All promotions are subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. By accepting the ticket(s) to the Contest, you agree to abide by the terms and conditions of this promotion. You are responsible for any and all applicable local, state, or federal taxes. DraftKings is not liable for computer or program malfunctions, nor for errors in bonus rewards. DraftKings reserves the right, in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason, to exclude you from this promotion, as well as the right to withhold the ticket(s) to the Contest if there is reason to suspect that your actions are fraudulent or your actions are in violation of the terms of this promotion or DraftKings Terms of Use as determined in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason. Any customer who is found to be ineligible to play on DraftKings immediately forfeits any rewards which have been awarded. DraftKings reserves the right to suspend, modify, and/or cancel this promotion at any time in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states.Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of player cards needed to fill a Reignmakers roster varies by contest. Reignmakers prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Available to play for free. Reignmakers contest eligibility dependent on player cards held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at http://draftkings.com and http://reignmakers.draftkings.com/.

Open 1 Fairway Pt. 2 Rare Pack, get $50 Reignmakers Primary Credits- 4/9/24-4/15/24

Offer is valid between 4/9/2024 at 12:00 PM (noon) prevailing Eastern Time (“ET”) and 4/15/2024 at 11:59 PM ET (“Promotion Period”), while supplies last. Must be 18+ years of age (except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+) and be physically located in the 50 United States, Washington D.C. or Canada, excluding Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, the province of Ontario Canada, and any parish in Louisiana where a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voted against the proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests. Eligible players that click “Opt-In” on the Reignmakers promotion tab and open one (1) 2024 Fairway RARE+ Pack Pt. 2 during the Promotion Period will receive $50 Reignmakers Primary Credits. Primary and secondary marketplace purchases eligible for promotion. Maximum of $50 in Reignmakers Primary Credits per eligible player. Reignmakers Primary Credits will be awarded within five (5) business days of qualifying contest entry, however, in the event of technical issues Reignmakers Primary Credits may take an additional three (3) business days to be awarded. Reignmakers Primary Credits are site credits that have no cash value and are only valid for purchasing Tokens, Passes and Packs on the primary market on Reignmakers. Reignmakers Primary Credits are used prior to any cash in your balance. Reignmakers Primary Credits are single-use, non-withdrawable, non-transferable, non-refundable, and expire 14 days after issuance (336 hours). Failure to use the Reignmaker Primary Credits before expiration will void the award. Reignmaker Primary Credits are ineligible for purchases on the secondary market and contest entry fees. Additional eligibility restrictions may apply. See DraftKings.com for details. Should you wish to cancel your participation in this promotion at any time, please contact customer experience at support@draftkings.com. All promotions are subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. DraftKings reserves the right to exclude you from this promotion for any reason or no reason in its sole and absolute discretion, as well as the right to withhold the reward if there is reason to suspect that your actions are fraudulent or your actions are in violation of the terms of this promotion or DraftKings Terms of Use, in each case, as determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, for any reason or no reason. Any customer who is found to be ineligible to play on DraftKings immediately forfeits any rewards which have been awarded. DraftKings reserves the right to suspend, modify, and/or cancel this promotion at any time in its sole and absolute discretion for any reason or no reason. DraftKings account holders are responsible for any and all applicable local, state, or federal taxes. If you have any questions, please contact support@draftkings.com.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of player cards needed to fill roster varies by contest. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on player cards held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://reignmakers.draftkings.com/.

Open a Fairway Pt. 2 Elite Pack, Get a Ticket to a $100K FGWC Qualifier Contest - 4/9/24-4/15/24

Offer is valid between 4/9/2024 at 12:00 PM (noon) prevailing Eastern Time (“ET”) and 4/15/2024 at 11:59 PM ET (“Promotion Period”), while supplies last. Must be 18+ years of age (except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+)) and be physically located in the 50 United States, Washington D.C. or Canada, excluding Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, the province of Ontario Canada, and any parish in Louisiana where a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voted against the proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests. Eligible customers that purchase and open a Fairway ELITE Pack from the Fairway Pt. 2 Set on the primary market during the Promotion Period will receive one (1) ticket for entry in their DraftKings account to the “2024 Classic - ELITE $100K FGWC Satellite Fairway Set Gated Special” DraftKings fantasy contest. DraftKings may increase the purchase limit in its sole and absolute discretion at any time for any reason or no reason. The Contest will start and lock on 4/18/2024. Additional eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com for details. Ticket(s) for the Contest will be distributed directly to eligible customers’ DraftKings accounts by 4/16/2024 at 5:00 PM ET, provided that distribution may take an additional 24 hours in case of technical difficulties or extenuating circumstances. Ticket(s) are only for use in the Contests and are not withdrawable, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable. Tickets to the Contest will expire upon lock of the Contests. You must be physically located in a jurisdiction where DraftKings offers paid daily fantasy contests to use the Ticket(s) to the Contests. Use of the Ticket(s) to the Contests are subject to the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Terms of Use available at www.draftkings.com/terms-of-use. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply. Should you wish to cancel your participation in this promotion at any time, please contact customer experience at support@draftkings.com. All promotions are subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. By accepting the Ticket(s) to the Contests, you agree to abide by the terms and conditions of this promotion. You are responsible for any and all applicable local, state, or federal taxes. DraftKings is not liable for computer or program malfunctions, nor for errors in bonus rewards. DraftKings reserves the right, in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason, to exclude you from this promotion, as well as the right to withhold the Ticket(s) if there is reason to suspect that your actions are fraudulent or your actions are in violation of the terms of this promotion or DraftKings Terms of Use as determined in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason. Any customer who is found to be ineligible to play on DraftKings immediately forfeits any rewards which have been awarded. DraftKings reserves the right to suspend, modify, and/or cancel this promotion at any time in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakes purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Paid Daily Fantasy Sports contests not available while physically located in HI, ID, LA (select parishes) MT, NV, OR and WA. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of player cards needed to fill a Reignmakers roster varies by contest. Reignmakers prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Available to play for free. Reignmakers contest eligibility dependent on player cards held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at draftkings.com or draftkings.com/reignmakers.

Open 2 Fairway Pt. 2 Elite Packs, get a $555 DFS Ticket - 4/9/24-4/15/24

Offer is valid between 4/9/2024 at 12:00 PM (noon) prevailing Eastern Time (“ET”) and 4/15/2024 at 11:59 PM ET (“Promotion Period”), while supplies last. Must be 18+ years of age (except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+) and be physically located in the 50 United States, Washington D.C. or Canada, excluding Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, the province of Ontario Canada, and any parish in Louisiana where a majority of the qualified electors in the parish voted against the proposition to authorize fantasy sports contests. Eligible players that click “Opt-In” on the Reignmakers promotion tab and open two (2) 2024 Fairway ELITE+ Pack Pt. 2 during the Promotion Period will receive one (1) ticket for entry to any single DraftKings fantasy contest with a $555 entry fee (“$555 Ticket”) in their DraftKings account. Maximum of one (1) DFS Ticket per eligible customer. DFS Ticket(s) expire exactly one (1) year after being awarded. However, DraftKings may stop offering fantasy contests with a $555 entry fee at any point prior to the DFS Ticket(s) expiration date. Additional eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details. DFS Ticket(s) will be distributed directly to eligible customers’ DraftKings accounts by April 16, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET, provided that distribution may take an additional 72 business hours in case of technical difficulties or extenuating circumstances. DFS Ticket(s) are only for use in a single DraftKings fantasy contest with an entry fee of $555, as applicable, and is not withdrawable, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable. You must be physically located in a jurisdiction where DraftKings offers paid daily fantasy contests to use the DFS Ticket(s). Use of the DFS Ticket(s) is subject to the DraftKings Daily Fantasy Terms of Use available at www.draftkings.com/terms-of-use. Additional restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply. Should you wish to cancel your participation in this promotion at any time, please contact customer experience at support@draftkings.com. All promotions are subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. By accepting the DFS Ticket(s), you agree to abide by the terms and conditions of this promotion. You are responsible for any and all applicable local, state, or federal taxes. DraftKings is not liable for computer or program malfunctions, nor for errors in bonus rewards. DraftKings reserves the right, in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason, to exclude you from this promotion, as well as the right to withhold the DFS Ticket(s) if there is reason to suspect that your actions are fraudulent or your actions are in violation of the terms of this promotion or DraftKings Terms of Use as determined in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason. Any customer who is found to be ineligible to play on DraftKings immediately forfeits any rewards which have been awarded. DraftKings reserves the right to suspend, modify, and/or cancel this promotion at any time in DraftKings sole and absolute discretion, for any reason or no reason.

Reignmakers purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of player cards needed to fill roster varies by contest. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on player cards held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at reignmakers.draftkings.com.