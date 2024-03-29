Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Friday, March 29

The MLB is back in action on Friday, March 29. There are 10 games scheduled for the day, but those wanting to set a daily fantasy lineup at DraftKings DFS will have eight games to choose from that start at 6:50 p.m. ET.

Here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s main DFS slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, March 29

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Corbin Carroll ($5,800)

Ketel Marte ($5,200)

Christian Walker ($5,100)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,100)

Arizona scored the most runs on Opening Day, putting up 16 against Colorado. They tallied 14 of them in the third inning but didn’t hit any home runs while doing so. Even more surprising is that reigning NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll went hitless in the game, but still scored two runs. Marte, Walker and Gurriel Jr. combined to go 8-13 with eight RBI and eight runs. They will look to use that momentum against Colorado starter Cal Quantrill on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are the -238 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +195 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics

Jose Ramirez ($5,500)

Josh Naylor ($4,600)

Steven Kwan ($4,500)

David Fry ($2,100)

Cleveland won the first game of the series on Thursday, 8-0. Ramirez struggled early but avoided going hitless and had a triple in the top of the ninth inning. Fry led the team with three hits, while Kwan and Naylor each picked up a hit and a run. Cleveland will take on Ross Stripling on Friday and he finished 2023 with an 0-5 record and 5.36 ERA.

The Guardians are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +114 underdog, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,300)

Bo Bichette ($5,200)

George Springer ($4,800)

Alejandro Kirk ($3,500)

Toronto took the series opener 8-2 on Thursday. The Blue Jays’ lineup saw Springer lead off, followed by Guerrero and Bichette. The team will likely play around with this order, but the trio combined to go 4-13 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs Justin Turner would technically be the next player to stack, but he went hitless on Thursday and hasn’t picked up a hit off Tampa Bay starter Aaron Civale in his career. Kirk finished with a hit and two RBI on Thursday and should be a better option in the stack.

The Rays are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are installed as the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.