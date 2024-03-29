Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

With 12 games on Friday’s NBA schedule, there are plenty of choices for bettors when it comes to finding the best player prop bets to back. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Draymond Green over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Hornets (-115)

Green was ejected four minutes into the game against the Magic, sending him to the locker room and his teammates into a bit of a spiral. The Warriors won the contest but Stephen Curry had some critical comments surrounding Green’s departure. I expect the veteran forward to bounce back with a nice overall game against the Hornets, who rank 21st in points allowed, 27th in assists allowed and 28th in rebounds allowed per game.

LeBron James 10+ assists vs. Pacers (+125)

The King returned from a one-game absence against the Bucks with a triple-double over the Grizzlies, as the Lakers won both games of the back-to-back set and are now within striking distance of moving up in the play-in bracket. James has logged 10 or more assists in three of his last four games, including a March 24 contest against the Pacers. Indiana is good at limiting opponent assists per game but as long as James suits up, I think he continues to distribute the ball well and get to double-digit assists.

Bradley Beal over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Thunder (+100)

Beal has hit at least one triple in all 14 games since returning from a hamstring injury, so this is really just about whether he can cash a second one. The Suns guard has gone over this mark seven times in those 14 games, shooting 40.7% from the floor. The Thunder are a league-average side when it comes to defending the three-point line, so Beal should have enough opportunities to hit the over on this prop.

Tobias Harris over 6.5 rebounds vs. Cavaliers (-110)

This is a tough matchup for Harris, as the Cavs rank 11th in opponent rebounds allowed per game and have two solid big men with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. However, the Sixers forward is good at crashing the boards. After a three-game absence, Harris has gone over this line in three of the last four games. He’s averaging 7.0 rebounds per game since Joel Embiid went down with an injury, and should be able to continue that production Friday evening despite the opposition.

Jalen Green over 28.5 points vs. Jazz (-115)

As documented here, Green has been on fire during the Rockets’ 10-game winning streak. He’s averaging 29.8 points per game on 51/46/79 shooting splits, setting him up for a big outing tonight against the Jazz. Utah ranks 28th in points allowed, 22nd in opponent field goal percentage and 30th in opponent three-point percentage, so there shouldn’t be much resistance for the Houston guard in this contest. Green has gone over this line four times in the last seven games, falling a combined eight points short of hitting seven straight overs on this mark. I think he has another massive performance as Houston’s playoff push continues.