NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 29

There are 12 games on Friday’s NBA schedule and 10 on the main DFS slate at DraftKings, which means managers have plenty of options when it comes to finding value adds in lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors, $5,000

Wiggins has started to find his mojo again, which is great news for the Warriors. The forward is averaging 30.72 fantasy points per game over the last five contest, going over 31 fantasy points in the last two games. He gets a favorable matchup with the Hornets, who are one of the worst defensive teams in the league. If Jonathan Kuminga doesn’t suit up, that would mean even more usage for Wiggins. He’s worth rostering at this price point.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks, $4,900

The concern surrounding Robinson will be his workoad. The Knicks big man just returned from an injury that was supposed to keep him out for the season, so the team is being rightly cautious with him. Robinson put up 13 fantasy points in 12 minutes against the Raptors, so the efficiency is there if the playing time improves. That production should remain solid against the Spurs, who rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men. If Robinson can get to 20 minutes, he should deliver an excellent fantasy showing tonight.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers, $4,800

McConnell went for 32.8 fantasy points in 18 minutes against the Lakers on March 24, so it’s worth backing him again in the second matchup of the season Friday. The Pacers backup point guard typically gets around 20 minutes per game and is averaging 22.9 fantasy points per game this season. He had seven straight games with at least 20 fantasy points before going for just 18.8 against the Bulls in the last contest. McConnell should get back to the 20+ range tonight, as the Lakers are 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards.