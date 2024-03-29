Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

A marquee fight in the junior lightweight division between Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson takes place on Friday, March 29. The WBO interim junior lightweight championship bout gets going at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN+ has live coverage of the fight starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Valdez is a previous two-weight world champion, serving as both WBO featherweight and WBC super featherweight titleholder in his career. After a perfect 30-0 start, he suffered his first loss to Shakur Stevenson in 2022. After beating Adam Lopez in his next fight, Valdez would lose again to current featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete in August 2023.

Wilson also lost to the hands of Navarrete in a title fight. Last February he scored a fourth-round knockdown of Navarrete, but would later lose the bout by stoppage in the ninth. Despite that outcome, Wilson remained busy and won his next two fights in 2023.

Valdez comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -350 favorite while Wilson is a +265 underdog.

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson round-by-round results

