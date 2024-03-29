Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson betting odds: Full odds for WBO interim junior lightweight title bout

Boxing fans get a Friday night showdown as Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson settle the score for the WBO interim junior lightweight championship. The 12-round bout gets going at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN+ has coverage starting at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) is a former two-weight world champion looking to shake off a recent regression. Despite his early accolades, the 33-year-old out of Mexico has lost two of his last three bouts.
Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) has won his last two fights, recently defeating Jackson Jon England in December 2023. In February 2023, Wilson nearly pulled off an upset win over current super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete.
Before this bout gets underway, let’s take a look at the odds to win, total rounds, fight outcome, and whether it’s favored to go the distance, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Current odds for Oscar Valdez VS. Liam Wilson
Odds to win
Valdez: -350
Wilson: +265
Total rounds
Over 10.5: -205
Under 10.5: +145
To go the distance
Yes: -170
No: +125
Fight outcome
Valdez by Decision or Technical Decision: +115
Valdez by KO/TKO/DQ: +180
Draw: +1600
Wilson by Decision or Technical Decision: +550
Wilson by KO/TKO/DQ: +650