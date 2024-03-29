Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson betting odds: Full odds for WBO interim junior lightweight title bout

Boxing fans get a Friday night showdown as Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson settle the score for the WBO interim junior lightweight championship. The 12-round bout gets going at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN+ has coverage starting at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) is a former two-weight world champion looking to shake off a recent regression. Despite his early accolades, the 33-year-old out of Mexico has lost two of his last three bouts.

Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) has won his last two fights, recently defeating Jackson Jon England in December 2023. In February 2023, Wilson nearly pulled off an upset win over current super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete.

Before this bout gets underway, let’s take a look at the odds to win, total rounds, fight outcome, and whether it’s favored to go the distance, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Oscar Valdez VS. Liam Wilson

Odds to win

Valdez: -350

Wilson: +265

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -205

Under 10.5: +145

To go the distance

Yes: -170

No: +125

Fight outcome

Valdez by Decision or Technical Decision: +115

Valdez by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Draw: +1600

Wilson by Decision or Technical Decision: +550

Wilson by KO/TKO/DQ: +650