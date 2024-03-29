Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson fight time, live stream, more for WBO interim junior lightweight title bout

The WBO interim junior lightweight title is on the line as Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) and Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) clash in a 12-round bout this Friday, March 29. The Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona will play host to the championship fight, as main card coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Check out the fight start time and ring-walk details below.

How to watch Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson

Valdez-Wilson coverage gets going Friday evening at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Ringwalks for the WBO junior lightweight clash are expected around midnight.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, with a monthly subscription for $10.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $14.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Valdez fights out of Mexico and has been a professional since 2012. He is a two-weight world champion, winning both the WBO featherweight title (2016) and WBC super featherweight title (2021). Valdez was a perfect 30-0 before losing to Shakur Stevenson in 2022 and most recently to Emanuel Navarrete.

Wilson fights out of Australia and has won his last two fights by unanimous decision. This will be his second title fight opportunity, as he fell short against Emanuel Navarrete last February. The fight was stopped in the ninth round as Wilson was defeated by way of TKO.

Fight odds

Valdez is a -350 betting favorite to win, while Wilson has +265 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is Valdez by decision or technical decision (+115), according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

Full card for Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson